Lennar Debuts Magnolia Ridge and Cross Creek in the Greater Panama City Area

PANAMA CITY, Fla., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announces the debut of two new communities of single-family homes in the Greater Panama City Area – Magnolia Ridge in Panama City and Cross Creek in Freeport. With quick access to nearby beaches and Tyndall Air Force Base, Magnolia Ridge and Cross Creek combine affordability with convenience, offering a relaxed lifestyle close to the area's many attractions.

"Magnolia Ridge and Cross Creek, plus other communities coming soon, mark a significant milestone for Lennar as we expand our presence along the Florida Gulf Coast and introduce Lennar's standard of high-quality homes to the Panama City area," said Rob Donnelly, Panama City Division President for Lennar. "These communities feature Lennar's thoughtfully designed homes that cater to the needs of today's buyers, offering comfort and style for both growing families and military personnel seeking relaxed, connected living on the Gulf Coast."

Magnolia Ridge and Cross Creek offer six single-family home designs that incorporate modern design elements, including tile showers and back splashes and spacious back patios at attainable price points ideal for first-time homeowners. Homes in both communities range from 1,474 to 2,000 square feet and offer three to four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Pricing starts in the $300,000s.

Magnolia Ridge and Cross Creek provide the ideal blend of urban convenience and Gulf Coast access, with quick connectivity to nearby St. Andrews Waterfront Park, downtown Panama City, Lynn Haven Bayou Park and Preserve, and Tyndall Airforce Base. Families can also benefit from access to highly rated local schools within the Walton County and Bay County School Districts, known for their commitment to educational excellence.

For more information on new home opportunities in both communities, visit the Magnolia Ridge and Cross Creek community websites, or call (448) 288-2811.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

