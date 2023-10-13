Home sponsored by Bass Pro Shops and Lennar

PENSACOLA, Fla., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping a Hero, a non-profit providing support for military personnel severely injured in the war on terror, Bass Pro Shops and Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today broke ground on a Lennar home for Corporal Corey Dingman USA (Ret.). Corporal Dingman and his family were greeted by special guests from Helping a Hero, including Founder, Meredith Iler, retired Marine Staff Sergeant Daniel Gilyeat, as well as Lennar Southeast Regional Vice President, Matt Devereaux and Lennar Associates. The new adapted home is part of Lennar's Saddle Ridge community located in the Beulah area of Pensacola, Florida.

Helping A Hero, Bass Pro Shops and Lennar Break Ground on Home for Wounded Veteran, Corporal Corey Dingman, USA (Ret.), in Pensacola, FL. (Pictured L to R: Meredith Iler, Founder of Helping A Hero; Jeff Bergosh, Escambia County Commissioner for District 1; Matt Devereaux, Lennar Southeast Regional Vice President; Corporal Corey Dingman, USA (Ret.) and his wife, Michele Dingman; Derrick Watkins, General Manager of Bass Pro Shops Spanish Bay, Alabama.) Helping A Hero, Bass Pro Shops and Lennar Break Ground on Home for Wounded Veteran, Corporal Corey Dingman, USA (Ret.) in Pensacola, FL. Neighbors and representatives from Helping A Hero, Lennar and Bass Pro Shops came together in support, waving American flags and holding signs welcoming Corporal Corey Dingman USA (Ret.), and his wife, Michele Dingman to the community. (Pictured L to R: Corporal Corey Dingman, USA (Ret.) and SSGT Daniel Gilyeat, USMC (Ret), a future recipient of a Lennar home through Helping a Hero's 100 Homes Challenge .)

The groundbreaking is part of Helping a Hero's 100 Homes Challenge, which was launched by Johnny Morris, Founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops. Lennar has joined the effort and committed to building 10 homes for Helping a Hero as part of the 100 Homes Challenge. Homes by Lennar are being built in Texas, Arizona, Florida and Colorado – with more homes to be added.

Lennar worked with Helping a Hero to build the new home – a Trevi floorplan encompassing 1,943 square feet with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and spacious family gathering areas. Saddle Ridge is located in Beulah which is in close proximity to the NAS Naval Base.

Corporal Corey Dingman knew at an early age he wanted to follow in the footsteps of his grandfathers and join the military. He started visiting with Army recruiters at age 14 and in October 2005, he joined the Army. Corporal Dingman served in the Army for 7 years as a gunner and a sniper. During his second deployment, he was injured by an IED and was MEDIVACed to Landstuhl, Germany where he then was sent to recovery at the Warrior Transition Battalion for the next 9 months. During his 3 deployments and later service as a contractor in Afghanistan, he suffered a severe Traumatic Brain Injury with exacerbating injuries to his hearing, elbow, leg, right hip, and burns. After surviving all that he faced in the military, he was sitting at a red light when he was hit and sustained injuries including the loss of his leg. Through this adversity, Corporal Dingman made the decision to live and to help others. He and his wife, Michele, look forward to moving into their Lennar home which will have an open floorplan, wider doors and hallways, and provide the ability for Corporal Dingman to move more easily inside the home.

As an amputee, it has been more difficult taking a shower and admitting that I can't wear my prosthetic for all of my waking hours. I am grateful to Lennar for designing a home that will provide the ability to do daily tasks like taking a shower safely and alone," said Corporal Dingman.

"It is an honor to partner with Lennar and Bass Pro Shops to build this adapted home for Corporal Corey Dingman. During his two tours of duty in the Global War on Terror, he was a leader who always looked out for his fellow soldiers. Today, he still finds time to serve others even while he struggles himself to overcome the wounds of war both physical and unseen. This home is a new beginning for the Dingman family and we look forward to him finally having the opportunity to have wider doors, a roll in shower and other adapted safety features to help him when he is in his wheelchair," said Meredith Iler.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to partner with such an outstanding organization as Helping A Hero and we're proud to build a comfortable home for such an extremely deserving American hero who sacrificed so much," said Devereaux. "We hope this home provides Corporal Dingman and his family a happy place to enjoy life and make family memories."

About Helping a Hero:

Texas-based Helping a Hero is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, non-partisan organization providing support for military personnel severely injured in the war on terror. Our principal activity is to provide specially adapted homes for qualifying service members as well as engage the community to provide services and resources for our wounded heroes and their families. Home recipients include veterans whose permanent injuries from combat have left them paraplegics, quadriplegics, amputees, blind, with severe burns and other injuries. Helping A Hero provides additional support programs including marriage retreats, caregiver retreats, recreational activities, and emergency needs support. Helping a Hero Outdoors has expanded to serve our heroes through hunting and fishing outings.

About the 100 Homes Challenge:

Johnny Morris, founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops and noted conservationist, launched the 100 Homes Challenge and committed to fund 25 percent of the cost of the next 100 Helping a Hero homes. Helping a Hero invites the public to join Johnny Morris in the 100 Homes Challenge by making a donation, however large or small, to help to fund the other 75 percent of the cost of these homes.

Helping A Hero is accepting applications from Post 9-11 wounded warriors needing a specially adapted home due to their combat injuries to become part of the 100 Homes Challenge. We also invite the public to Nominate a Hero. Both the home application and the Nominate a Hero form are available on our website at www.helpingahero.org.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments.

