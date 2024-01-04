Helping A Hero, Bass Pro Shops and Lennar Welcome U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Scott Adams (Ret.), an Amputee Injured in Iraq, to His New Adaptive Lennar Home

Home sponsored by Bass Pro Shops and Lennar

BULVERDE, Texas, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping a Hero, a non-profit providing support for military personnel severely injured in the war on terror, Bass Pro Shops, and Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, recently welcomed U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Scott Adams (Ret.), to his brand-new Lennar home adapted to make daily life easier for the amputee injured by an explosion while on duty in Iraq. The new Lennar home is in the master-planned Hidden Trails community in Bulverde, TX, near San Antonio.

Neighbors lined the streets waving American flags and holding handmade signs cheering "Welcome Home, SSG Adams." Adams was greeted by special guests Helping a Hero Founder Meredith Iler; SSGT Daniel Gilyeat, USMC (Ret) and Helping A Hero Home recipient; SSG Shilo Harris, USA (Ret) and Helping A Hero Home recipient; and Brian Barron, Division President for Lennar's San Antonio Division and Jeff Sarver, Area Construction Manager for Lennar San Antonio.

The home was part of Helping a Hero's 100 Homes Challenge, which was launched by Johnny Morris, Founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops. Lennar has joined the effort and committed to building 10 homes for Helping a Hero as part of the 100 Homes Challenge. Homes by Lennar are being built in Texas, Arizona, Florida and Colorado – with more homes to be added.

Lennar worked with Helping a Hero to adapt the new home – a single-story Kimball plan showcasing Lennar's Next Gen® home-within-a-home design. The 2,792-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and three baths. The design will be adapted for accessibility and the flexible Next Gen® suite can be used for various purposes. The main home features an open-concept main living area with direct access to an expansive covered patio. In addition to the owner's suite with a spa-style bathroom and zero-threshold accessible shower, there are two secondary bedrooms and a two-car garage.

Hidden Trails is one of the newest master-planned communities in Bulverde – close to the city, but away from it all. The beautiful community features multiple amenities including miles of walking trails, swimming pools, fitness center, monthly community events and more.

"It's overwhelming for me and my family to have such a beautiful home personalized for our unique needs," said Adams. "This home is beyond anything I have ever imagined. I am incredibly grateful to Helping a Hero, Lennar and Bass Pro Shops for making my dream come true."

"After celebrating 30 years of marriage, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Scott Adams (Ret.), was faced with the crisis of his life. His wife and caregiver, Susie, became wheelchair bound. He stepped up and pressed through his own pain to serve her. This home will allow Scott and Susie to be as independent as possible inside the home while allowing a caregiver to live in the attached Next Gen One Bedroom fully equipped living suite. A special thank you to Lennar for bringing this Next Gen model to San Antonio as it is a perfect fit for the Adams family," said Meredith Iler.

"As a wounded warrior myself, I think about Scott's situation and how your life changes from that moment forward. When our Lennar team had an opportunity to design this home, I said, "put me first in line," said Jeff Sarver, Area Construction Manager for Lennar San Antonio. " I'm so proud to be part of a team of Lennar Associates and our trade partners that joined forces to create this beautiful home for Scott and his family. It's incredible to see their smiles and how happy they are. I can't wait to see them move in and begin enjoying their new home."

Staff Sgt. Adams joined the Army in 1986 right out of high school and served six deployments to Kuwait, Iraq, and Afghanistan. On his sixth deployment, Adams was on patrol near Baghdad when two anti-tank mines laced with white phosphorus ripped through his vehicle. Adams was engulfed in flames and sustained third- and fourth-degree burns over 50% of his body. Adams also sustained injuries to his back, neck, spinal cord, and lungs.

He lost most of his sweat glands despite plastic surgery that minimizes the burn damage to the naked eye. Regulating body temperature is almost impossible, which requires Adams to keep his interior air temperature at home at 64 degrees. Adams uses a cane and tries to be as independent as possible. His wife, Susie, has been his primary care giver since 2007, but after moving to San Antonio in 2020, she suffered a spinal embolism and now requires the use of a wheelchair.

About Helping a Hero:

Texas-based Helping a Hero is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, non-partisan organization providing support for military personnel severely injured in the war on terror. Our principal activity is to provide specially adapted homes for qualifying service members as well as engage the community to provide services and resources for our wounded heroes and their families. Home recipients include veterans whose permanent injuries from combat have left them paraplegics, quadriplegics, amputees, blind, with severe burns and other injuries. Helping A Hero provides additional support programs including marriage retreats, caregiver retreats, recreational activities, and emergency needs support. Helping a Hero Outdoors has expanded to serve our heroes through hunting and fishing outings.

About the 100 Homes Challenge:

Johnny Morris, founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops and noted conservationist, launched the 100 Homes Challenge and committed to fund 25 percent of the cost of the next 100 Helping a Hero homes. Helping a Hero invites the public to join Johnny Morris in the 100 Homes Challenge by making a donation, however large or small, to help to fund the other 75 percent of the cost of these homes.

Helping A Hero is accepting applications from Post 9-11 wounded warriors needing a specially adapted home due to their combat injuries to become part of the 100 Homes Challenge. We also invite the public to Nominate a Hero. Both the home application and the Nominate a Hero form are available on our website at www.helpingahero.org.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments.

