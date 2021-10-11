Helping Hand For Relief And Development Achieves Accreditation From BBB Wise Giving Alliance

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- By meeting key standards of board oversight, finances, results reporting and fundraising appeals, Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) achieved accreditation by the BBB Wise Giving Alliance. This accreditation signifies that HHRD is deserving of donor trust as they are a well-run nonprofit organization.

"We at HHRD are thrilled to once again achieve accreditation from BBB Wise Giving Alliance," says Javaid Siddiqi, CEO of HHRD. "Our mission is to serve humanity, and to do so effectively we must follow industry best practices. We hope this recognition of our hard work inspires our supporters to continue to trust in what we do."

The BBB Wise Giving Alliance (BBB WGA) is the nation's only comprehensive charity evaluator, assisting donors in making sound giving decisions. Donors know they can trust a charity if it is accredited by the BBB WGA. Their broad standards go beyond what the law requires and dives deeper than other charity monitoring organizations. Each BBB WGA charity report process involves a rigorous review using 20 holistic BBB Charity Standards, interaction with charity officials about corrective actions needed to address deficiencies, and quality control measures to assure report accuracy.

"The public can be assured that every charity evaluation is completed with careful, objective analysis of charity information," says Art Taylor, president and CEO of the BBB Wise Giving Alliance, "By achieving accreditation, HHRD has earned public trust having demonstrated its commitment to sound governance, transparency and achieving its mission."

HHRD is a US-based global humanitarian organization with programs ranging from orphan support to natural disaster relief. To donate please visit www.hhrd.org or call 1-888-808-4357 (HELP). HHRD is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040

ABOUT BBB WISE GIVING ALLIANCE

BBB Wise Giving Alliance (BBB WGA) is a standards-based charity evaluator that seeks to verify the trustworthiness of nationally-soliciting charities by completing rigorous evaluations based on 20 holistic standards that address charity governance, effectiveness reporting, finances, fund raising, appeal accuracy, and other issues. National charity reports are produced by the BBB WGA and local charity reports are produced by local Better Business Bureaus – all reports are available at Give.org.

