Helping Hand for Relief and Development Battles Hunger Crisis Through Meat Distributions

In 2021, Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) provided 1.26 million meals for over 280,000 people across 73 countries and refugee populations through its annual Global Qurbani (meat distribution) program.

HHRD's international teams work day and night to prepare and distribute meat shares, sponsored by donors, to communities that need it most. For many, this is the only time of year when they are even able to eat a decent meal, much less one consisting of the luxury of meat. Packages, given to over 60 countries, provide nourishing meals to orphans, widows, refugees, and vulnerable populations across the globe; special packages are available for those in urgent need.

Countries and populations being helped by HHRD include Pakistan, Jordan, Djibouti, Philippines, Afghanistan, India, Gaza, Albania, Myanmar (Burma), Cambodia, Indonesia, Nepal, Peru, Haiti, Sri Lanka, Somalia, Uganda, Kenya, South Sudan Refugees in Kenya, Syrian Refugees in Jordan, Iraqi Refugees in Jordan, Palestinian Refugees in Lebanon & Jordan, Yemini Refugees in Djibouti/Jordan/Somalia, Venezuelan Refugees in Peru, Rohingya Refugees in Nepal and many more.

Please visit www.hhrd.org/Qurbani to learn more about HHRD's Global Qurbani program.

Ranked among the top 3% of 9,000+ NGOs, HHRD has received a four-star rating from Charity Navigator over the past 10 years. To donate please visit www.hhrd.org or call 1-888-808-4357 (HELP). HHRD is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040

