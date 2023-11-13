Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) Commemorates World Orphans Day with a Resolute Call to Action for Orphan Support and Welfare

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) is proud to announce its active participation in the global observance of World Orphans Day. With unwavering dedication to improving the lives of orphaned children across the world, HHRD continues its relentless mission to pave the way for a brighter and more secure future for the world's most vulnerable members — orphaned children.

HHRD field staff meets with sponsored orphans at a school in Kenya
World Orphans Day serves as a poignant reminder of the dire need to offer comprehensive support and care to the countless orphans who confront adversity and hardship daily. In the past year, HHRD's Orphan Support Program extended care to 27,800 children in numerous countries, including Jordan, home to Palestinian and Syrian Refugee orphans, Bangladesh, which houses the Rohingya Refugee orphans, Pakistan, Kashmir, Indonesia, Kenya, Haiti, and Sri Lanka, among others. Through their multi-faceted program, HHRD furnished children in need with vital essentials like food, clothing, shelter, healthcare, education, and financial support.

In line with our steadfast commitment to the well-being of these children, HHRD has made a momentous decision to bolster the crucial food support within the Orphan Support Program on a global scale. Starting January 1st, 2024, HHRD will increase the monthly donation for the Orphan Sponsorship Program from $30 to $50. This change is a vital response to the global food insecurity crisis, ensuring that these children have access to nourishing meals during challenging times. This increased provision of nutritional aid represents a pivotal step in our commitment to securing a brighter and healthier future for these vulnerable children.

For further information about Helping Hand for Relief and Development's Orphan Support Program and to discover how you can contribute to this vital cause, please visit our website at www.hhrd.org/OrphanSupport.

HHRD's consistent dedication to this noble cause has led to its recognition among the top 3% of over 9,000 NGOs, accompanied by a remarkable four-star rating from Charity Navigator for nine consecutive years. HHRD is a member of Inter-Action and holds accreditation from the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating. With an overall score of 98.23 out of 100, HHRD has earned the trust of US donors.

Media Contact: iLyas Choudry Phone: 313-279-5378 Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Helping Hand for Relief and Development

