Helping Hand for Relief and Development Prepares Emergency Response To Provide Relief in Bahamas Following Hurricane Dorian

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) launched its "Bahamas Relief Fund" to provide emergency relief to those affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Grand Bahama and Abaco Islands. An Emergency Response Team (ERT) with Saad Ansari from Texas and Mannan Hussain from Michigan is ready to leave for the Bahamas this Friday, September 6th, 2019 to help with recuperation efforts.

Hurricane Dorian struck the Grand Bahama and Abaco Islands as a category 5 with wind gusts up to 220 miles per hour. This slow-moving storm brought deadly wave surges, high winds, and torrential rains for two days in the Bahamas battering the islands and claiming the lives of 7 people. Described by Grand Bahama Prime Minister Hubert Minnis as "the greatest national crisis in the country's history" the hurricane left 60% of the island underwater.

There is an immediate need for clean drinking water, food, medication, hygiene kits, cots, generators, tarpaulin, blankets and much more. HHRD was closely monitoring the hurricane to deploy its ERT at the earliest opportunity while reaching out to donors for support.

HHRD has started a fund to help the victims and their families in their time of need. Stand with us and show your support by contributing to the Bahama Relief Fund, you can help by visiting: www.hhrd.org/Bahamas

Please continue to keep those affected by Hurricane Dorian in your prayers. Our deepest condolences and sympathy go out to those who have lost their loved ones.

HHRD is a global humanitarian organization responding to human sufferings in emergency and disastrous situations all over the world regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, class, and religion. We also have partners ranging from small community support groups to national alliances along with our international networks. To donate please visit www.hhrd.org or call 1-888-808-4357(HELP).

Helping Hand for Relief and Development is a 4-star Charity Navigator and a member of Inter-Action. It is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040.

CONTACT: Mariya Nadeem 313-279-5378 mariya.nadeem@hhrd.us

SOURCE Helping Hand for Relief and Development

