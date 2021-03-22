Helping Hand for Relief and Development Promotes Water Conservation with One Day Water Challenge

In 2020, over half a million lives were impacted by HHRD's water projects. HHRD's Water for Life (WFL) program helps people gain access to clean water for daily consumption and irrigation purposes through construction and rehabilitation of water supply schemes.

Through the conservation of water lives can be saved. HHRD's international offices in Pakistan, Jordan, Kenya and more will commemorate World Water Day through activities such as educational workshops, walks for water, tree planting and much more. HHRD's challenge encourages participants to take shorter showers, insulate water pipes, recycle used water, wash full loads of laundry and dishes, and more.

Over half of the global population or 4.2 billion people lack safe sanitation. To combat this HHRD's Water and Sanitation Hygiene (WASH) program distributes soaps and hygiene kits, provides clean water, and delivers restrooms for those who lack access to these opportunities.

The value of water is undermined in areas where there is easy access. HHRD aims to raise awareness of the importance of water through service, education, and the implantation of 1,000 water projects in 2021.

Those who are interested in learning more about HHRD's Water For Life Program can visit www.hhrd.org/water

Ranked among the top 3% of 9,000+ NGOs, HHRD has received a four-star rating from Charity Navigator over the past nine years. HHRD is a member of Inter-Action as well as, an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating. With an overall score of 98.23 out of 100 HHRD has earned the trust of US donors.

HHRD is a global humanitarian organization responding to human sufferings in emergency and disastrous situations all over the world regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, class, and religion. We also have partners ranging from small community support groups to national alliances along with our international networks. To donate please visit www.hhrd.org or call 1-888-808-4357 (HELP). HHRD is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040

