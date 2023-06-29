Helping Hand for Relief and Development Provides Global Sustenance

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Muslims across the world are gathering for the celebration of Eid-ul-Adha by distributing meat for consumption to the poor and needy. Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) has run its annual Qurbani campaign to sponsor livestock for Eid-ul-Adha since May 2023. This year, the distributions are reaching refugees and poverty-stricken populations in over 70 countries, providing meat for over 1.26 million people. This is just one of many efforts by HHRD to battle global hunger.

A Helping Hand field employee distributing Qurbani meat
According to UNICEF, the global hunger crisis pushes a child into severe malnutrition every minute in 15 crisis-hit countries. UNICEF has stated that 8 million children are at risk of death from severe wasting. The 15 countries UNICEF refers to are Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Haiti, Kenya, Madagascar, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Yemen. HHRD works in a number of these countries to battle food insecurity, water provision and sanitation, and overall poverty.

Eid-ul-Adha is observed by Muslims across the world on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Dhul-Hijja to celebrate the completion of the holy pilgrimage of Hajj as well as to commemorate the story of sacrifice and submission by Prophet Ibrahim, a story also revered in Judaism and Christianity. Eid-ul-Adha is largely marked by the sacrifice of livestock and the distribution of that meat to family, friends and the needy.

In 2022, HHRD's Global Qurbani (meat distribution) program was supported by over 8,000 donors who chose to sponsor their Udhiya (the specific sacrifice on Eid-ul-Adha) via the organization. HHRD worked with over 70 countries to distribute this meat to populations who, on a daily basis, do not have the means to provide meat for their families.

Supported individuals include orphans, widows, and refugees.

Please visit www.hhrd.org/Qurbani to learn more about HHRD's Global Qurbani program.

Ranked among the top 3% of 9,000+ NGOs, HHRD has received a four-star rating from Charity Navigator over the past 10 years. To donate please visit www.hhrd.org or call 1-888-808-4357 (HELP). HHRD is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040

