Helping Hand for Relief and Development Team in Lebanon Assisting Blast Victims

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) Emergency Relief team members, working with vetted partner NGOs, is on location in the areas of Jammayze and Katantina addressing the needs of the victims of the August 4th Beirut blasts. HHRD expresses its sincere condolences to the families who have lost loved ones and those who fell victim to this horrific incident.

HHRD launched the Beirut Emergency Relief efforts through its Lebanon Humanitarian Funds to assist the blast victims. Through donor support, HHRD emergency response teams have provided hot meals to over 35,000 people, food parcels and hygiene items to over 4,000 people, helped treat wounds for 1,000 people, and assisted in more than 250 home repairs.

For more information visit: www.hhrd.org/Lebanon

On August 4, 2020, a massive explosion rocked the port of Beirut, Lebanon claiming the lives of at least 157, injuring over 5,000, and affecting almost 300,000 people.

HHRD has been conducting humanitarian assistance programs and projects in Lebanon since 2013 with vetted partner NGOs, with proper due diligence through the registered International Non-Governmental Organization (INGO) Subsidiary Office of Jordan.



These initiatives include projects for the Syrian and Palestinian refugees as well as, local needy Lebanese families such as the Support Program for School & University Education, Caravan of Hope Homes & Schools, Washrooms, Water for Life, Healthcare, Ramadan Food, Qurbani/Udhiya, Winter Provisions, Emergency Relief, and In-Kind Gifts.



Ranked among the top 3% of 9,000 NGOs, HHRD has received a four-star rating from Charity Navigator for the past nine years. HHRD is a member of InterAction and is a Better Business Bureau accredited charity with an A+ rating. With a score of 98.23 out of 100, HHRD has earned the trust of US donors.

HHRD is a global humanitarian organization responding to human sufferings in emergency and disastrous situations all over the world regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, class, and religion. We also have partners ranging from small community support groups to national alliances along with our international networks. To donate please visit www.hhrd.org or call 1-888-808-4357(HELP). HHRD is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040

