Helping Hand for Relief and Development’s Global Winter Provisions Program Gives Relief Packages to Refugees, Orphans, Widows and Those Living in Poverty

Countless families begin the winter praying they will all remain alive once it has passed. An estimated 150 million people worldwide are homeless and 1.6 billion lack adequate housing. HHRD's international teams and vetted partner NGOs receive cash grants from HHRD USA to purchase winter provisions locally, especially for refugees, homeless, orphans, and other vulnerable people. With proper needs assessments and quality control, HHRD purchases the best items at cost effective prices.

Winter relief packages contain essentials such as: jackets, warm clothing, socks, gloves and hats, bedding, heaters, nonperishables, food and much more. HHRD also provides coupons to needy families to enjoy a day of shopping. Coupons are stamped when used, and the activity is monitored to ensure the proper utilization of coupons. This way everyone can purchase items of their choice.

Those who are interested in learning more about Helping Hand for Relief and Development's Global Winter Provisions program can visit www.hhrd.org/winter

Ranked among the top 3% of 9,000 NGOs, HHRD has received a four-star rating from Charity Navigator over the past nine years. HHRD is a member of Inter-Action as well as, an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating. With an overall score of 98.23 out of 100 HHRD has earned the trust of US donors.

HHRD is a global humanitarian organization responding to human sufferings in emergency and disastrous situations all over the world regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, class, and religion. We also have partners ranging from small community support groups to national alliances along with our international networks. To donate please visit www.hhrd.org or call 1-888-808-4357(HELP). HHRD is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040

CONTACT:

Ilyas Choudry

313-279-5378

[email protected]

SOURCE Helping Hand for Relief and Development

Related Links

http://www.hhrd.org

