HelpMeSee Wins Gold in Brandon Hall Group's Excellence in Technology Awards

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Awards™ are given for work in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Enablement, Future of Work, and Education Technology.

HelpMeSee, a leader in innovative cataract surgery simulation-based training, won five coveted Brandon Hall Group Gold awards for excellence in each of the following categories:

Best Advance in Augmented and Virtual Reality

Best Advance in Education Delivered Through Technology

Best Advance in Emerging Learning Technology

Best Advance in Gaming or Simulation Technology

Best Skills Intelligence & Skills-Based Platforms

The HelpMeSee wins were announced on December 4, 2025. The winners are listed at: https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/

These new honors reinforce continued leadership by HelpMeSee in advancing surgical education and addressing the global shortage of cataract specialists to end cataract blindness. Through pioneering simulation-based training technology, HelpMeSee is transforming how critical surgical skills are acquired and competency measured ensuring that high-quality eye care reaches communities worldwide.

"Being recognized again this year highlights the profound impact of our unique simulation-based training technology on global surgical education. These awards affirm the importance of our mission and the innovation driving our efforts to expand access to safe, high-quality cataract care", said Doug May, HelpMeSee Chief Operations Officer.

The HelpMeSee Simulation-based Training Program combines the most realistic haptic technology with high-fidelity virtual reality graphics to deliver an immersive surgical training experience. This platform enables trainees to safely master the steps of Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgery (MSICS) and other complex procedures while receiving real-time performance analytics and expert-guided feedback all within a fully controlled, risk-free environment.

"The Excellence in Technology Awards celebrate the most forward-thinking innovations shaping the future of learning, talent, and human capital management. This year's winners exemplify how technology can unlock new possibilities—improving performance, enabling smarter decision-making, and transforming how organizations support and develop their people," said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and leader of the Excellence Awards program.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, program design, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.

Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, February 9-12, 2026, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners will also serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

"Our Technology Awards are built on a rigorous evaluation framework that measures true innovation, functional excellence, and quantifiable business impact. The solution providers and organizations recognized this year reflect the highest standards in the industry, demonstrating how technology can accelerate capability, efficiency, and results," said Mike Cooke, Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer.

About HelpMeSee

In a world where 100 million people are blind or visually impaired due to cataract, HelpMeSee, a not-for-profit under IRS 501(c)(3), has a global mission to eradicate cataract blindness by increasing the training of Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgery (MSICS). This safe and relatively quick procedure delivers successful outcomes at a low cost. The HelpMeSee MSICS training system features high-fidelity, virtual reality simulation with haptic feedback, sophisticated courseware, learning management systems, and electronic learning aids.

HelpMeSee was founded by Al and Jim Ueltschi, who imagined building the MSICS training system by incorporating many of the methods and techniques used successfully in commercial pilot training. As co-founder of Orbis International and founder of FlightSafety International, Al Ueltschi was an icon in the aviation industry and was devoted to treating preventable blindness in the developing world. HelpMeSee trains cataract specialists to ensure that all communities have access to highly trained MSICS specialists. With more than 40 simulators and 15 training centers worldwide, HelpMeSee partners with governments, universities and innovators to fight the global cataract blindness crisis. For more information, visit http://www.helpmesee.org.

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group™ is the home of the HCM Excellence Awards® - the most prestigious and sought-after awards in Human Capital Management. For over 30 years, these awards have set the gold standard in recognizing organizations for innovative and effective HCM practices across Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Human Resources, Sales Performance, and Technology.

Known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management," our awards programs attract entrants from leading corporations worldwide, as well as mid-market and smaller firms. With over 150 categories, the awards shine a spotlight on the most innovative and effective organizational achievements and the solution providers who power them.

Our awards process is rigorous and impartial, leveraging an international panel of veteran industry experts and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts. Winners not only gain international recognition but also receive critical insights to help them accelerate their business growth and impact.

The HCM Excellence Awards® program is complemented by our Technology Awards and our new Excellence in Action Awards, ensuring comprehensive recognition across all aspects of Human Capital Management.

At Brandon Hall Group™, we don't just celebrate excellence - we provide a platform for sharing best practices that drive the industry forward. Our awards program is a cornerstone of our mission to empower excellence in organizations around the world and advance the HCM profession as a whole.

