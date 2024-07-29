Helpt Secures $850,000 Seed Investment to Accelerate Growth

IRVINE, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Helpt, a 100% US-based technical and customer service solution, today announced it has raised $850,000 in seed funding from Dealbrook Holdings II. The investment will be used to expand the company's service offerings and accelerate customer acquisition through sales and marketing initiatives and continued platform development.

Founders: Matthew Pincus (Left) David Sohn (Right)

Founded in 2022 by Matthew Pincus and David Sohn, Helpt has developed a bolt-on technical support service that scales to fit clients' needs. The company offers human-forward, customer experience focused, round-the-clock support that integrates smoothly with clients' operations and scales as they grow. Helpt has seen strong early traction, growing its customer base 100% year over year.

"We're thrilled to partner with Dealbrook as we enter our next phase of growth," said Matthew Pincus, Co-founder of Helpt. "This investment will allow us to expand our sales and marketing efforts and further develop our platform. We're excited to build on our early momentum and bring our solution to more growing businesses."

Dealbrook Holdings II, LLC is led by a seasoned investor with a track record of backing successful startups in the managed service and IT space who will join Helpt's board of advisors. "Matthew, David, and the team at Helpt have built an impressive service that addresses a clear market need," said a representative from Dealbrook. "We're excited to support their vision and help accelerate the company's growth."

Helpt plans to use the funding to enhance its service capabilities and expand its market reach. The company is actively hiring for several key positions to support its growth initiatives.

About Helpt

Helpt is a 100% US-based technical and customer service solution that provides seamless, 24/7 support for businesses of all sizes. For more information, visit gethelpt.com.

