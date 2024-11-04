HelptFlow: Revolutionizing Outsourced Call Answering with Structured Troubleshooting and Proactive Case Deflection

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Helpt, a leader in technical support services, proudly announces the launch of HelptFlow, a new offering designed to streamline technical support and lighten the load on tech teams by handling routine issues, prioritizing case deflection, and improving ticket resolution. HelptFlow enables Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and IT service providers to maintain the perfect balance between expert problem-solving and empathetic, human-centered support.

"The demands on tech teams are rising, and it's more critical than ever to ensure they can focus on high-impact issues," says Matthew Pincus, Founder of Helpt. "HelptFlow is designed to step in and handle first-contact resolutions, acting as an intelligent support filter to keep the experts focused where they're needed most."

Key Features and Benefits of HelptFlow:

Around-the-Clock Human Support: HelptFlow provides 24/7 availability, enabling end-users to connect with a live agent anytime, enhancing customer satisfaction. This constant accessibility reinforces customer satisfaction by ensuring that issues are addressed promptly, reducing downtime.

Structured Troubleshooting and Case Deflection: Trained on client-specific materials and processes, HelptFlow agents are equipped to handle common technical issues autonomously, allowing more complex tasks to be escalated efficiently and reducing the workload on in-house teams.

Intelligent Triage and Priority Assignment: Beyond initial resolutions, HelptFlow prioritizes incoming tickets, categorizing them to ensure streamlined handoffs for cases that require escalation.

HelptFlow is now available with flexible month-to-month contracts, starting at $500 per month for comprehensive call answering and case deflection services. For more information, visit gethelpt.com/helptflow.

About Helpt

Helpt offers exceptional technical support customized to meet your needs. Our human centric, US-based, round the clock service integrates smoothly with your operations scaling as you grow.

Contact:

Brian Yu

4082049614

SOURCE Helpt