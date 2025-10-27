Hemab Therapeutics Announces $157 Million Series C Financing to Advance Next-Generation Treatments for Underserved Bleeding Disorders

$157M Series C adds leading life science investors including Sofinnova Partners, a large long-only global asset management company, a large global sovereign wealth fund, and Avoro Capital Advisors

Financing readies Hemab for registration studies following successful advancement of sutacimig through Phase 2 in Glanzmann thrombasthenia and continued progress of HMB-002 in Von Willebrand disease

Positions Hemab to continue expanding the clinical pipeline

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemab Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel prophylactic therapeutics for serious, underserved bleeding and thrombotic disorders, today announced the completion of a multifold oversubscribed $157 million Series C financing round. The round was led by Sofinnova Partners with substantial participation from a large long-only global asset management company, and participation from additional new investors including a large global sovereign wealth fund, and Avoro Capital Advisors, alongside existing investors RA Capital Management, Novo Holdings, Access Biotechnology, Deep Track Capital, HealthCap, Invus, Avoro Ventures, Maj Invest Equity, and Rock Springs Capital. In connection with this financing, Joe Anderson, PhD, Partner at Sofinnova Partners, will join the Hemab Board.

Advancing Breakthrough Treatments for Glanzmann Thrombasthenia and Factor VII Deficiency

Sutacimig is being developed as the first-ever prophylactic treatment for Glanzmann thrombasthenia (GT), a serious and potentially life-threatening bleeding disorder affecting patients worldwide. The financing follows the successful completion of sutacimig's Phase 2 study in GT with planned advancement to a registration study in 2026, alongside expanding into a Phase 2 study in Factor VII deficiency.

"As a mother of two boys with GT, I live with a constant fear, knowing from experience that a simple fall or injury can lead to a life-threatening bleed," said Alexandra Sullivan, patient advocate and mother. "We feel so limited by the lack of effective treatments in the event of an emergency and cannot stress enough how urgently we feel the need for breakthrough treatments. Our greatest hope is to offer our children a treatment that will allow them to live normal lives. Investment in the development of modern therapies for these underserved patients brings hope to our family."

Revolutionizing Von Willebrand Disease Treatment

The financing also supports advancing HMB-002 towards a registration study. HMB-002 is Hemab's antibody-based treatment with Phase 1 proof of mechanism data showing that it directly targets the underlying pathophysiology of Von Willebrand disease (VWD) by increasing both Von Willebrand Factor and Factor VIII levels. This innovative approach is designed to address the root cause of the bleeding disorder.

"For too long, people living with von Willebrand Disease have watched from the sidelines as breakthrough prophylactic therapies transformed hemophilia care," said Jeanette Cesta, Executive Director, VWD Connect Foundation. "HMB-002 represents hope: in its potential to be the kind of innovative, patient-centered treatment our community has been waiting for. It's time VWD patients had access to the same caliber of medicine that has already changed lives in hemophilia."

Patients' Insights Drive Hemab's Innovation

From inception, Hemab's program development has been shaped by a portfolio of groundbreaking natural history studies including GT360, FVIID360 and VWD360, which have challenged historical assumptions and uncovered the overlooked burden of these diseases. Beyond severe, life-threatening bleeds, people face chronic pain, immobility, anxiety, depression and fatigue – yet only reactive or episodic treatments exist.

Expanding Pipeline and Building the Ultimate Clotting Company

The additional capital enables Hemab to advance additional novel drug candidates into clinical development, with HMB-003 expected to be announced in H1 2026. This expanded pipeline reinforces Hemab's commitment to developing comprehensive treatment solutions across the spectrum of high unmet need bleeding disorders.

"The quality of our investor syndicate and this significant financing validate our approach and enable us to continue building what we believe will become the ultimate clotting company," said Benny Sorensen, MD, PhD, CEOof Hemab. "We carefully listen to people living with clotting diseases and collaborate closely with patients and families affected by these conditions and families to deliver 21st century treatment options. Hemab's unprecedented deep domain expertise in clotting science, combined with our team's proven capabilities in advancing programs from early development through approval and commercialization, uniquely positions us to deliver breakthrough therapies. This funding accelerates our mission of transforming lives for people who have waited far too long."

Investor Perspectives support Growth Plans

"Hemab's focus on patients and an innovative approach to treating neglected bleeding disorders, combined with their deep scientific excellence and strong clinical execution, makes it a standout company in the biotech landscape," said Joe Anderson, PhD, Partner at Sofinnova Partners. "Hemab's progress across multiple clinical programs gives us confidence in the team's ability to execute on their ambitious pipeline. We're excited to support their mission to bring transformative treatments to underserved patient populations with significant medical needs."

About Glanzmann Thrombasthenia

Glanzmann thrombasthenia (GT) is a severe bleeding disorder marked by debilitating, sometimes life-threatening bleeding episodes. Results from an international Glanzmann's 360 (GT360) natural history study revealed the substantial burden of this disease: 88% of the 117 participants reported at least one bleed in the previous week, with 34% of those bleeds requiring medical treatment. These bleeding episodes significantly impact patients' mental health and quality of life, with 67% reporting low mood, 52% reporting emotional problems, and 46% experiencing social isolation. Additionally, 81% of participants reported missing school or work due to bruising or bleeding. To date, there are no effective prophylactic treatment options for GT.

About Sutacimig (formerly HMB-001)

Sutacimig is a subcutaneously administered bispecific antibody that binds and stabilizes endogenous Factor VIIa with one antibody arm and binds to TLT-1 on activated platelets with the other arm. This mechanism allows for the accumulation of endogenous Factor VIIa in the body and recruitment of Factor VIIa directly to the surface of the activated platelets, where it facilitates hemostatic plug formation. Sutacimig is designed to be a first-in-class prophylactic treatment for Glanzmann thrombasthenia (GT) with the potential to treat other debilitating bleeding disorders. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation to sutacimig for the treatment of GT while the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has awarded it designation under the Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP). For more information, please visit clinicaltrials.gov (NCT06211634).

About Von Willebrand Disease

Von Willebrand Disease (VWD) is the most common inherited bleeding disorder, characterized by quantitative or qualitative defects in Von Willebrand Factor (VWF), often resulting in frequent mucocutaneous bleeding events and heavy menstrual bleeding in women. The severity of bleeding ranges from low-volume events to potentially life-threatening hemorrhages. Chronic blood loss frequently leads to iron deficiency anemia, exacerbating the disease burden and reducing quality of life, particularly for those with clinically understated subtypes. Despite its prevalence, current treatment options for VWD primarily focus on managing symptoms rather than addressing the underlying defect in VWF production or function.

About HMB-002

HMB-002 is a monovalent human antibody being developed as the first-in-class prophylactic treatment for Von Willebrand Disease targeting the underlying root cause of the disease, a condition driven by a deficiency or defect in Von Willebrand Factor (VWF), a key regulator of hemostasis. By specifically targeting the C-terminal CK domain of VWF, which is distinct from regions critical to its essential interactions, HMB-002 shields the protein from degradation, boosting endogenous levels without compromising its function. Clinical and nonclinical data suggest strong potential for meaningful therapeutic benefit. For more information, please visit clinicaltrials.gov (NCT06610201 and NCT06754852).

About Hemab Therapeutics

Hemab is a multiple clinical-asset biotechnology company developing novel prophylactic therapeutics for serious, underserved bleeding and thrombotic disorders. Based in Cambridge, MA, and Copenhagen, Denmark, Hemab is progressing a pipeline of innovative therapeutic solutions, leveraging a variety of cutting-edge technologies and approaches to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with high unmet need. The company's strategic guidance, Hemab 1-2-5TM, targets building a pipeline of development programs to deliver long-awaited innovation for people with high unmet need diseases like Glanzmann thrombasthenia, Factor VII Deficiency, Von Willebrand Disease, and others. Learn more at hemab.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and X .

