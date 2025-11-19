HEMI® Is Hot; Durango Is Hotter! Dodge Reopens Orders for Durango GT Powered by Pentastar V-6 to Meet Demand

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge unlocks V-6 engine retail orders on 2026 Dodge Durango GT; V-6 joins HEMI® V-8 engine as powertrain choices for the Durango GT

Proven Pentastar V-6 engine for Durango GT delivers 295 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque

Durango GT available with 360-horsepower 5.7-liter HEMI engine remains the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry

2026 Dodge Durango lineup includes GT with V-6 and V-8 engine options, HEMI-powered 475-horsepower Durango R/T (orders open in Q1 of 2026) and 710-horsepower Durango SRT Hellcat — the quickest, fastest, most powerful gas three-row SUV

Dealer orders for the Dodge Durango GT V-6 open on Nov. 19

Dodge unlocks more powertrain choices for America's favorite muscle SUV. In addition to strong demand for the HEMI® V-8-powered Dodge Durango GT, the brand is reopening orders for the Durango GT with the proven 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 as the supply of HEMI engine ramps up.

"Dodge Durango is on a tear," said Dodge CEO Matt McAlear. "This year, Durango ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study for Upper Midsize SUVs, we launched the new Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak with 7 million potential customization options, brought back B5 Blue exterior color, opened for SRT Hellcat orders in 10 additional CARB states and announced the HEMI engine in the all-wheel-drive Durango GT. Our strategy is working. The HEMI is hot, Durango recently achieved its best Q3 sales in 20 years, and to keep that sales momentum going, we're re-opening orders for the V-6 Durango GT to help us meet Durango demand while supply of HEMI engines ramps up."

The Dodge Durango stands alone as the only three-row muscle SUV on the market, delivering unmatched performance, capability and attitude for families who refuse to compromise. Now available with either the Pentastar V-6 or HEMI V-8 power, aggressive styling and room for seven, Durango combines muscle car DNA with SUV practicality — a formula no other competitor offers.

The expanding 2026 Dodge Durango lineup includes:

Pentastar V-6 engine returns on Durango GT, delivering 295 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque at a starting U.S. MSRP of $38,995 (all prices exclude taxes, titles and fees); optional all-wheel-drive capability on the GT V-6 adds $2,000

At a starting U.S. MSRP of $42,695, the 360-horsepower 5.7-liter Durango GT HEMI AWD remains the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry

6.4-liter V-8 HEMI engine Durango R/T with 475 horsepower will open for orders in Q1 2026

The 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 Durango SRT Hellcat with 710 horsepower is available at a starting U.S. MSRP of $79,995 as the quickest, fastest most powerful three-row gas SUV

New Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak model opens more than 7 million potential customization options on the supercharged Durango, breaking the rules so owners can mix and match colors and features to create the ultimate version of the most powerful full-size muscle utility vehicle

Dodge

For 111 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge, America's performance brand, shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of its segments.

The new, next-generation Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup is led by the 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack – the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car. For 2026, the all-new 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo SIXPACK H.O. engine, expands the Charger lineup, powered by the most powerful Hurricane engine in production.

Dodge also keeps its foot on the pedal as a pure performance brand with the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful gas engine SUV ever, and best-in-class standard performance in the compact-utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

