Alfa Romeo Celebrates Italian Performance and Craftsmanship at 2025 Los Angeles Auto Show With 33 Stradale and New Tonale SUV

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Romeo announces pricing for the new 2026 Tonale, which makes its North American debut at the 2025 Los Angeles Auto Show, reinforcing the premium compact SUV's position as a standout in the segment.

Blending unmistakable Italian design, class-leading dynamics and advanced technology, the new 2026 Tonale, with a starting MSRP of $36,995, introduces a bold Sport Speciale limited edition to complement Sprint and Veloce trims, three striking new exterior colors and refined interior appointments that further elevate its expressive and performance-driven character.

"With the new 2026 Tonale, we've added even more style, substance and customer personalization options while maintaining a base price under $37,000," said Chris Feuell, head of Alfa Romeo North America. "It's a clear reflection of Alfa Romeo's commitment to delivering distinctive Italian design, a dynamic driving experience and exceptional value to our customers."

The 2026 Tonale's refreshed exterior design is highlighted by a restyled front fascia featuring a concave scudetto grille inspired by the 33 Stradale and more aggressive trilobe air intakes that emphasize width and stance. Revised proportions, with a reduced front overhang and wider tracks, enhance the SUV's athletic presence, while new 20-inch three-hole wheels with dark gray pockets, available red leather seats and updated black-and-silver Alfa Romeo badging underscore its contemporary sportiness. Other options include new 19-inch black aluminum wheels, new black roof and Harman Kardon premium sound system. The Veloce trim includes 19-inch wheels, red Brembo brake calipers, steering column-mounted paddle shifters, dual-mode suspension, dark exterior badges, ambient lighting and hands-free power liftgate.

An expanded palette of eight exterior colors, including new Rosso Brera, Verde Monza and Giallo Ocra, accentuates Tonale's sculpted surfaces. Powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine producing 268 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, the 2026 Tonale delivers segment-leading dynamics with a balanced chassis, Q4 all-wheel drive, four-piston Brembo brakes and the segment's most direct steering ratio (13.6:1).

2026 Alfa Romeo Tonale Pricing

Tonale Sprint - $36,995

Tonale Veloce - $41,495

Tonale Sport Speciale - $41,495

*Prices exclude destination charge of $3,250

2026 Alfa Romeo Tonale Key Options

Active Assist Package – $1,250 (all trims) Active Driving Assist System Auto-dimming rearview mirror ParkSense park assist Surround view camera system

Premium Package – $1,995 (Sprint) Black or red leather seats Ambient lighting package Gloss black DLO Hands-free power liftgate Ventilated front seats

Black roof – $95 (all trims)

Dual Mode suspension – $350 (Sport Speciale)

Harmon Kardon premium audio – $750 (all trims)

Power moonroof – $1,500 (all trims)

19-inch wheels – $1,500 (Sprint)

20-inch wheels – $2,000 (Sprint)

20-inch wheels – $500 (Veloce)

33 Stradale

Inspired by the original 1967 Tipo 33 Stradale, one of the most beautiful cars ever made, the contemporary 33 makes its North American auto show debut in the City of Angels. Available with a twin-turbocharged, 3.0-liter, V-6 engine delivering 630 horsepower, the 33 Stradale offers breathtaking performance to match its stunning design: 0 to 62 mph in under three seconds and a top speed of 207 mph.

Built entirely by hand at Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera in Italy, each 33 Stradale is a bespoke creation tailored to the client's specifications, with design input from Alfa Romeo's Centro Stile and engineering expertise derived from Formula One. The 33 Stradale features a carbon-fiber monocoque, active suspension and dihedral doors, along with a minimalist, analog-inspired cockpit that honors the purity of driving. Production is limited to 33 units globally, all of which are spoken for, making the 33 Stradale not only a technical tour de force, but one of the most exclusive collector cars of the modern era.

Alfa Romeo

Born in 1910 in Milan, Italy, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and sporty cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to automobiles. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio sets a benchmark in performance, style and technology in an SUV. The award-winning Alfa Romeo Giulia delivers race-inspired performance, advanced technologies and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium midsize sedan segment. The Alfa Romeo Tonale, the brand's first compact SUV, symbolizes the metamorphosis of the legendary Alfa Romeo brand, highlighted by a new era of luxury and connectivity, with available hybrid and gas powertrains and standard Q4 all-wheel drive, Uconnect 5 and advanced driver assistance systems. Alfa Romeo is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

