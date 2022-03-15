Hemodialysis Catheters Market to Garner $1.16 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.66% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Hemodialysis Catheters Market by Product (Cuffed Tunneled Catheter, Non-cuffed Tunneled Catheter, and Non-tunneled Catheter), Tip Configuration (Step-tip Catheters, Split-tip Catheters, and Symmetric Catheters), Material (Silicone and Polyurethane), and End User (Hospitals, Home Dialysis, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." As per the report, the global hemodialysis catheters industry was accounted for $736 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $1.16 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.66% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in kidney diseases and surge in geriatric population across the globe drive the growth of the global hemodialysis catheters market. On the other hand, risk of blood infection and strict regulations in this sphere impede the growth to some extent. However, high-end technological developments in the healthcare industry are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 Scenario-

The hospitals and medical centers happened to focus more toward patients suffering from Covid-19, especially during the initial period, thereby postponing the dialysis procedures. This, in turn, impacted the global hemodialysis catheters market negatively.

However, the market is anticipated to get back on track soon.

The polyurethane segment held the lion's share-

Based on material type, the polyurethane segment held the major share in 2020, generating more than three-fourths of the global hemodialysis catheters market. The same segment is also projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.92% during the forecast period. This is owing to the benefits this material has over silicone.

The hospitals segment held the highest share in 2020-

Based on end-user, the hospitals segment held the highest share in 2020, generating more than half of the global hemodialysis catheters industry. This is due to the fact that hospitals are the facilities that have top-end medical and infrastructural support. The home dialysis segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.09% from 2021 to 2030.

North America held the major share-

Based on region, the market across North America accounted for the major share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global hemodialysis catheters market. Surge in hemodialysis procedures and the presence of key players in the region fuel the market growth. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.7% throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in healthcare expenditure and the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure in the province.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter





SOURCE Allied Market Research