Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market - Global Industry Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2018-2022 & 2022-2028

The Global Hemodynamic Monitoring System Market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.

This can be ascribed to the growing developments in hemodynamic monitoring systems, and growth enhancement in the research of hemodynamic monitoring systems across the globe.

United States dominated the global hemodynamic monitoring market on account of the growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries with low costs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases.

Additionally, the increasing prevalence of arthritis, diabetes-like diseases, and other medical conditions like obesity, and vascular diseases, and increasing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive surgical treatments are the major factors driving the growth of the market over the years.

Additionally, growing awareness about hemodynamic monitoring systems and procedural benefits provided by monitoring systems for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases is further boosting the market growth during the forecast period. Cardiovascular disease (CVD), listed as the underlying cause of death, accounted for 874,613 deaths in the United States in 2019.



Technological advancements



According to recent research, it has been observed that the increasing demand for non-invasive technologies is rapidly growing over conventionally accepted invasive technology in present years.

These monitoring systems help to diagnose pain and reduce the risk of blood-borne infections in patients. Similarly, these systems are easy to use and can be operated by a nurse without the supervision of a doctor or any specialist. Due to its advantages, these systems can be simultaneously monitored in different patients which lower the cost of staff and treatment expenditure.

Additionally, the growing usage of hemodynamic monitoring for CVP, hemodynamic monitoring non-invasive systems, hemodynamic monitoring invasive systems, hemodynamic monitoring during CPB, hemodynamic monitoring transducers, hemodynamic monitoring transducers, hemodynamic monitoring cardiogenic shocks, hemodynamic monitoring echocardiography, hemodynamic monitoring flotrac, hemodynamic monitoring in heart failure, haemorrhage, arterial line, etc are expected to create a lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Similarly, the expansion of the hemodynamic monitoring systems market and devices market are boosting the market growth rate during the forecast period. In March 2021, Philips introduced its interventional hemodynamic system featuring a patient monitor- IntelliVue X3 to provide advanced hemodynamic (blood flow) measurements and improve patient focus during image-guided procedures.



Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases



Advanced hemodynamic monitoring methods can enhance the monitoring systems of cardiac patients during post-operative care and anaesthesia - repetitive measurements for the detection of hemodynamic abnormalities and their causes.

Cardiovascular diseases are one of the major chronic diseases across the world. Coronary heart syndrome, cerebrovascular diseases, rheumatic heart diseases, and other illnesses are among them blood vessel disorders known as CVDs. According to WHO, 32% of all deaths across the globe i.e., 17.9 million people die due to CVD every year.

Furthermore, the increasing burden of CVDs triggers the increased adoption of hemodynamic monitoring systems during the forecast period. 96 million people aged 18 years or older have prediabetes in the United States and Nearly 1.9 million Americans have type 1 diabetes, including about 244,000 children and adolescents.



Recent Development



One such minimally/non-invasive Hemodynamic Monitor is made by renowned UK-based manufacturer LiDCO, the LiDCOrapid, with minimally invasive monitoring via the standard radial arterial line and one cost-effective disposable.



In February 2022, Caretaker Medical received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance to add four new parameters on its next-generation VitalStream wireless 'beat-by-beat' blood pressure and hemodynamic monitoring platform, to include stroke volume, cardiac output, left ventricular ejection time, and heart rate variability.



In July 2022, Retia Medical received Series B funding of $15 million led by Fresenius Medical Care Ventures to expand its commercial team and accelerate the development and commercialization of its Argos Hemodynamic Monitor.

Report Scope:



Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market, By Product:

Disposable

Monitors

Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market, By Type:

Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems

Minimally Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems

Non-invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems

Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market, By End Users:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

