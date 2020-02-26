Hemophilia A - Forecasts for Seven Major Markets Covering the United States, EU5 and Japan

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hemophilia A - Epidemiology - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The treatment of Hemophilia A is mainly focused on the prophylaxis as there is no cure for hemophilia A. Treatment consists of replacing the missing clotting protein (factor VIII) and preventing the complications associated with the disorder. Replacement of this protein may be obtained through recombinant factor VIII, which is artificially created in a lab. Several recombinant forms of factor VII are also approved for the treatment of hemophilia A. In some cases, subjects with hemophilia A may develop inhibitors' against the replacement factor VIII. Inhibitors are antibodies, which are specialized proteins created by the body's immune system to combat foreign or invading substances such as toxins or bacteria. The immune system may recognize replacement factor VIII as foreign' and create these antibodies (inhibitors), which target and destroy the replacement factor. For inhibitors treatment is mainly dependent on bypassing agents and immne tolerance therapy (ITI).



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology [segmented by Total Prevalence of Hemophilia A, Diagnosed and Treated Prevalent Population of Hemophilia A, Severity-Specific Prevalence of Hemophilia A, and Prevalence of Hemophilia A with Inhibitors and Without Inhibitors] scenario of Hemophilia A in the 7MM Countries covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Report Scope

The report covers a detailed overview of Hemophilia A explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, and pathophysiology.

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool for seven major markets covering the United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the UK), and Japan .

The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology by Total Prevalence of Hemophilia A, Diagnosed and Treated Prevalent Population of Hemophilia A, Severity-Specific Prevalence of Hemophilia A, and Prevalence of Hemophilia A with Inhibitors and Without Inhibitors.

Key Report Strengths

11-Year Forecast

7MM Coverage

Total Prevalence of Hemophilia A

Diagnosed and Treated Prevalent Population of Hemophilia A

Severity-Specific Prevalence of Hemophilia A

Prevalence of Hemophilia A with Inhibitors and without Inhibitors

Report Assessment

Patient segmentation

Disease risk and burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Executive Summary



3. Hemophilia A: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Diagnosis of Hemophilia A

3.2.1. Establishing the Diagnosis

3.2.2. Molecular Genetic Testing

3.2.3. Screening Tests

3.2.4. Clotting Factor Tests

3.2.5. Inhibitor Testing



4. Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

4.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

4.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

4.3.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalence of Hemophilia A in the 7MM

4.3.2. Severity- Specific Prevalence of Hemophilia A in the 7MM

4.3.3. Prevalence of Hemophilia A with or without Inhibitors the 7MM



5. United States Epidemiology



6. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology



7. Japan Epidemiology



8. Appendix



