Hemostats Market, 2025 - Ethicon (J&J), Baxter International, and Pfizer Dominate the Market

DUBLIN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hemostats Market - Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market research report predicts that the Global Hemostats Market will grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2019-2025.



The market has witnessed steady growth in the past few years and is sustaining due to the increasing number of surgical procedures, growing incidence of sports-related injuries, and increasing focus on effective blood loss management.



Increase in the number of outpatient procedures, increasing focus on emerging markets, and increase in healthcare spending are providing opportunities for the growth of the Hemostats market. Vendors are concentrating on new product launch across the therapeutic areas. The majority of the revenue is generated from the leading players in the market with sales dominated by B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Advanced Medical Solution Group Plc, Pfizer, Biom'Up, Gelita GmbH, CryoLife Inc., Integra LifeScience, Z-Medica, and Teleflex (Vascular Solutions).



According to the authors analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global Hemostats market in 2018. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to the availability of a large patient pool, increasing surgeries, and rising healthcare expenditure.



Among the products, the higher efficacy has made thrombin-based Hemostats the major shareholder in the market. Combination agents are profiting from the highest growth rate as medical practitioner take on more complex and risky procedures that necessitate efficient, fast-acting products for successful control of bleeding.



Active Hemostats hold a significant market share, followed by combination Hemostats. In June 2017, Ethicon received the FDA approval for Surgical Powder Absorbable Haemostat.



North America dominated the global Hemostats market in 2018. The significant share of the North American region comes from the US due to the accessibility to good quality healthcare and good reimbursement facilities.



Hemostats Market Research Competitive Analysis



Mergers & acquisitions have been the primary strategy followed by major players to maintain their leadership in the market. In 2017, Teleflex acquired Vascular Solutions. In March 2018, Baxter acquired RECOTHROM and PREVELEAK from Mallinckrodt plc to broaden surgical haemostat and sealant portfolio.



New products launched are posing a threat to previously available products in the market. In January 2019, the US FDA approved the marketing of HEMOBLAST Bellows Laparoscopic Applicator for all minimally-invasive procedures. To aid this, Biom'Up has trained nearly 200 medical professionals in the US and Europe for the use of product far ahead of the launch.



Key Competitive Facts

Ethicon (J&J), Baxter International, and Pfizer are the three major players in the market.

The primary focus among the players in the market is to develop Hemostats that reduce significant time during the surgery procedure.

Benefits

The report provides complete details about the sub-segments of the Hemostats market. Through this report, the key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, vertical player's initiatives, and government initiatives toward the disease management in the upcoming years along with details of the existing pure-play companies and new players entering the market. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact the market growth. Additionally, the report gives complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders in order to expand their business and capture the revenue in specific verticals, and to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.



Key Takeaways:

Understanding the potential market opportunity with precise market size and forecast data.

A detailed market analysis focusing on the growth of the Hemostats industry.

Factors influencing the growth of the Hemostats market.

In-depth competitive analysis of dominant and pure-play vendors.

Prediction analysis of the Hemostats market in both developed and developing regions.

Key insights related to major segments of the Hemostats market.

Latest market trend analysis impacting the buying behavior of the consumers.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Industry Outlook

1.1 Industry Overview

1.2 Total Addressable Market

1.3 Industry Trends



2 Report Outline

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Report Summary

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Report Assumptions



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Market Definition - Infoholic Research

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

3.2.1 Characteristics of an Ideal Hemostatic Agent

3.2.2 Regulatory Scenario

3.3 Industry Trends

3.4 Related Market

3.4.1 Wound Biologics

3.4.1.1 Trends in the wound biologics market



4 Market Outlook

4.1 Reimbursement

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.3 Porter 5 (Five) Forces



5 Market Characteristics

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increase in the number of surgical procedures

5.1.1.2 Growing incidence of sports-related injuries

5.1.1.3 Increasing focus on effective blood loss management

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Stringent regulatory approval process

5.1.2.2 High cost of hemostats

5.1.2.3 Availability of alternatives

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Increase in healthcare spending

5.1.3.2 Increase in the number of outpatient procedures

5.1.3.3 Market expansion opportunities in emerging nations

5.1.4 DRO - Impact Analysis

5.2 Key Stakeholders



6 Products: Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Thrombin-based Hemostats

6.3 Gelatin-based Hemostats

6.4 Collagen-based Hemostats

6.5 Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose-based Hemostats

6.6 Combination Hemostats

6.7 Others



7 Types: Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Passive Hemostats

7.3 Active Hemostats

7.4 Combination Hemostats



8 Regions: Market Size and Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Overview

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Overview

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Overview

8.5 Rest of the World

8.5.1 Overview



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Vendors Profile

10.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG

10.2 Baxter International Inc.

10.3 Becton Dickinson and Company

10.4 Johnson and Johnson

10.5 Medtronic Plc (Covidien Plc)

10.6 Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc

10.7 Pfizer



11 Companies to Watch for

11.1 Biom'Up

11.2 Gelita AG

11.3 CryoLife Inc.

11.4 Integra LifeSciences

11.5 Z-Medica

11.6 Teleflex (Vascular Solutions)



