Hemp Farmers Face $7.5bn in Losses as Banks Struggle to Come to Terms with CBD

CBD is one of the fastest growing consumer product segments and this is evident with the 128,000 acres of hemp* (equivalent to 100,000 football fields) planted in 2019 alone. That's a 300% increase from the previous year, and each acre of hemp can produce 165 lbs of CBD oil at a market value of roughly $66,000. That same acre of hemp used for fiber products only garners $850, a staggering value difference. Unfortunately there is less than 10% of equipment installed in the US that is required to process hemp into CBD oil before it spoils. This is a major pinch point for hemp farmers to turn their crop into cash.

Banks are so scared that the FDIC will penalize them for supporting anyone that has the word "cannabis" in their supply chain and, since hemp is a form of cannabis, banks won't make loans for processing equipment.

Roger Cockroft, CEO of Delta Separations, said, "CBD derived from hemp is a huge new growth industry for the US but this year, the industry's first fully legal year, is going to be a nightmare for many. Big banks ran scared and wouldn't support infrastructure investments because they heard the word 'cannabis' even though hemp is completely federally legal. With such a small processing capacity in the US, up to 90% of what's in the ground will most likely rot in the field when Crop-tober rolls around. That could mean loss of up-to $7.5bn."

* Meyer, Gregory. "US farmers have high hopes for hemp crops." The Financial Times 22 Aug. 2019. Web.

About Delta Separations

Delta Separations, founded in 2015 and based in Cotati, California is a hardware manufacturer dedicated to developing equipment for the safe extraction of high-quality oil from plant based biomass, primarily for the cannabis and hemp industries.

Delta's current product lineup includes centrifugal extractors, falling film evaporators, rolled film distillation systems and modular lab spaces. It is Delta's goal to support their clients with best in class customer service and industry education.

For more information, please visit: https://www.deltaseparations.com/

SOURCE Delta Separations

Related Links

https://www.deltaseparations.com

