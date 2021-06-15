Hemp Joi: A Company That Allows Customers to Flavor Their CBD Products

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, Hemp Joi launched an innovative product to make customers' CBD experience more enjoyable. As part of their commitment to ease the suffering and pain of their clients to help them live more productive and empowered lives, they wanted to make sure their products could offer something other CBD and Hemp companies do not. The best way to do this was by introducing their Flavor Me tinctures to the market.

Steve Katz — co-founder of Hemp Joi — realized there were three decisions he needed to make when creating tincture products for the company:

Pick the strength in milligrams of CBD in a 30ml bottle

Determine whether it will be Broad Spectrum or Full Spectrum

Pick a flavor

"I felt if I picked a flavor people didn't like, it would make my job more difficult to sell the product," explains Katz. "I also felt I could develop a product to market to other CBD/Health Stores to allow them to make easier buying decisions. Thus, Flavor Me was created." Now, Hemp Joi offers a highly unique product that will allow people to choose the flavor of their tincture without having to worry about whether or not they will like the seller's choice.

Annette Katz — co-founder and a Wound Care Specialist and Geriatrics Nurse of 15 years — says, "We are in the business to build lifelong customers," which is why they create products keeping consumers in mind. With Flavor Me, all the tinctures come naked with their earthy weed flavor, allowing the customer to choose the flavor they want. Hemp Joi also offers five different flavor pouches that can be added to each purchase for $5 a pouch. The flavors they have included are Mint Mojito, Piña Colada, Root Beer, Orange Cream, and Mango.

Annette Katz and her husband Steve set out to help the greater Fort Myers community alleviate pain, stress, anxiety, and sleeplessness because they saw firsthand the benefits of CBD and how it helped with her Lupus flare-ups and wound care patients cope with their daily struggles. This is what makes Hemp Joi's products trustworthy: the founders' personal experience with CBD and Hemp encouraged them to create enjoyable products.

To purchase Flavor Me tinctures or any other Hemp Joi products and learn more about the brand, please visit https://hempjoi.com/ .

