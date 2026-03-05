Henan intensifies efforts for higher-level opening-up

BEIJING, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Henan province is stepping up efforts to become a higher-level inland opening-up hub by strengthening trade and logistics links with domestic and international markets.

"We are working to continuously expand opening-up both internally and externally, taking integration into and the service of the national unified market as the driving force, and making greater efforts to build a higher-level inland opening-up hub," said Liu Ning, secretary of the Communist Party of China Henan Provincial Committee and a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress, China's top legislature.

These efforts are part of Henan's goal to become a circulation hub connecting China's domestic market with global manufacturers. The province aims to facilitate the delivery of international goods to Chinese consumers and help Henan-made products reach markets worldwide.

Cross-border e-commerce has become a central driver of this strategy. To streamline trade and customs procedures, Henan has developed a network of ports, bonded zones and pilot e-commerce hubs.

Efforts to support businesses and promote cross-border trade have strengthened the province's open-economy momentum and driven robust foreign trade growth. Last year, its total imports and exports reached 935.67 billion yuan ($135.72 billion), marking a 14.1 percent increase compared with 2024. Its exports of multiple products, including buses, phones, and hair products, were the highest in the nation.

Against this background, Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan, has emerged as a major hub for both imports and exports.

Last year, fresh cold-chain imports through Henan more than doubled compared with 2024. Malaysian durians can now clear customs in half a day and reach nationwide consumers within 36 hours, while chilled Norwegian salmon can hit the market within 24 hours of arrival.

Liu said that Henan pioneered a "pre-clearance + dedicated cargo flights + cross-border e-commerce" model, which allows goods to depart the airport on the same day they arrive. Currently, nearly 1,000 metric tons of cargo leave the province daily for global markets.

According to Liu, Henan has actively supported companies in reaching international markets through initiatives that connect cross-border e-commerce with industrial clusters, helping businesses set up overseas and front warehouses.

Henan-based beverage chain Mixue Ice Cream and Tea has established warehousing and logistics systems overseas and now operates more than 4,800 stores outside China. Yutong Bus has ranked first globally in large and medium-sized bus sales for 15 consecutive years. The city of Xuchang, which is famous for its hair products, sells about 40,000 sets of its products worldwide each day.

Henan has also continued to strengthen its wider logistics network. In 2025, cargo throughput at Zhengzhou airport reached 1.033 million tons, up 25.2 percent year-on-year, with its international cargo volume ranking fifth nationwide. The China-Europe and China-Central Asia freight trains from Zhengzhou have completed more than 17,000 trips, forming an international logistics network that connects 26 overseas direct stations and nine border ports.

"Henan will fully integrate into the second golden decade of the nation's Belt and Road Initiative, better connecting Eurasia and reaching global markets," said Liu.

He added that the province will deepen the Zhengzhou-Luxembourg 'Air Silk Road' dual-hub model, expand China-Europe and China-Central Asia freight train services, strengthen digital trade infrastructure and improve rail-sea intermodal transportation.

In response to challenges posed by external uncertainty and domestic bottlenecks, Liu said that Henan will eliminate institutional barriers, standardize procurement and investment promotion, strengthen property rights and enhance regulatory efficiency.

The province is also committed to fostering a market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment with streamlined online services and lowered costs for land, energy, labor and financing. Foreign investors can expect more convenient support for entry, residence, medical care and payments.

"Today, Henan offers vast market potential, excellent transportation links, a complete industrial system, and abundant human resources," said Liu. "Investing in Henan comes with great opportunities and a promising future."

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn