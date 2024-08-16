Henan launches online campaign to promote traditional Chinese culture

chinadaily.com.cn

Aug 16, 2024, 03:12 ET

LUOYANG, China, Aug. 16, 2024

An online campaign themed "Henan, Where China Began" was launched at the Erlitou Site Museum of the Xia Capital in Luoyang, Central China's Henan province, on Thursday night to spread the fine traditional Chinese culture further.

This photo shows the launching ceremony of an online campaign themed "Henan, Where China Began" in Luoyang, Henan province, on Aug 15, 2024. [Photo by Wang Chengmeng/chinadaily.com.cn]
Known as the cradle of Chinese civilization, Henan boasts a long history and abundant cultural heritage. Oracle bone inscriptions, one of the earliest known Chinese scripts, were believed to be first unearthed in Xiaotun village, Anyang, today's Henan province, in the dwindling stages of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). The region was also the hometown of many ancient sages, such as Laozi, Zhuangzi, and Han Feizi.

At the launching ceremony, 12 museum directors and cultural heritage experts from Henan introduced the local representative cultural sites and historical relics, combined with various stunt performances, showcasing the profound and extensive Chinese culture.

