Hendershot Cowart P.C. Names Sarah Vida and Philip Racusin as Shareholders

HOUSTON, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hendershot Cowart P.C., a leading business and healthcare litigation law office in Texas, has announced that two new shareholders have been elected: Attorney Sarah M. Vida and Attorney Philip D. Racusin.

Hendershot Cowart P.C. is pleased to announce that Sarah M. Vida and Philip D. Racusin have been elected as shareholders of the firm. Both attorneys have earned this recognition through their leadership, their dedication to client relationships, and their contributions to the continued growth of the firm.

"Sarah and Philip exemplify what it means to be a Hendershot Cowart attorney," said Managing Shareholder Trey Hendershot. "They bring exceptional skill and preparation to every matter, and they've built the kind of trusted relationships with clients that define our firm's culture."

The firm extends its heartfelt congratulations to Sarah and Philip on this well-earned milestone.

Sarah M. Vida

Sarah Vida has been with Hendershot Cowart P.C. since 2022, building a litigation practice anchored in preparation, candor, and results. She represents business owners, executives, healthcare providers, real estate investors, and individuals across a range of complex disputes, including partner and shareholder disputes, business divorces, intellectual property litigation, construction defect claims, and real estate matters.

Sarah's clients rely on her to handle difficult situations calmly and methodically, without losing sight of what matters: protecting their business and getting them back to work. Her 15-year track record as a litigator includes obtaining injunctive relief to prevent the disruption of a medical provider's business, securing take-nothing judgments for corporate clients at trial, and successfully negotiating favorable settlements for a wide range of clients, including homeowners in an HOA dispute, a private home health care provider, and a family-owned HVAC business.

Sarah has appeared in state and federal courts throughout Texas and has guided clients through arbitration and mediation as well. She was named a Texas Super Lawyers® Rising Stars℠ member in 2020 and 2021, a distinction reserved for fewer than 2.5% of eligible attorneys in Texas.

She earned her J.D. from Baylor University School of Law and her B.A. in Psychology from the University of Texas.

"I am grateful for the mentorship, collaboration, and client relationships that have shaped my practice – and for the trust the firm has placed in me. I look forward to continuing to advocate for our clients and to helping this firm grow."

– Sarah M. Vida

Interested parties can learn more about Attorney-Shareholder Sarah M. Vida by visiting her official profile page on the Hendershot Cowart P.C. website: https://www.hchlawyers.com/attorneys-staff/sarah-m-vida/.

Philip D. Racusin

Philip Racusin brings two decades of experience in complex litigation, corporate transactions, and emerging technology to his practice. He joined Hendershot Cowart P.C. in early 2024, drawn to the firm's collaborative culture and commitment to sophisticated work across diverse practice areas.

Philip represents clients in complex commercial litigation, real estate disputes, intellectual property matters, corporate restructuring, business transactions, and as an outside general counsel. He is also the founder of the firm's emerging technology and cryptocurrency practice, which is a reflection of more than a decade of hands-on engagement with blockchain technology and its intersection with business and law.

His litigation record includes a $5 million counterclaim victory, successful defense of affiliated clients in matters with total exposure exceeding $119 million, and settlements achieved for fractions of the original damages sought. A serial entrepreneur who has founded multiple businesses himself, Philip brings firsthand knowledge of the decisions, pressures, and risks his clients face every day.

Philip earned his J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center. He holds a B.S. in Commerce from the University of Virginia's McIntire School of Commerce with a Minor in Economics from its College of Arts and Sciences. He has shared his insights in numerous publications, including Forbes, the New York Times, the Houston Business Journal, Business Insider, and the Houston Chronicle, and has appeared on CNBC and news outlets.

"What drew me to Hendershot Cowart was simple: a high-performance team that puts the client first and doesn't let process get in the way of doing the work. Being named a shareholder reaffirms my commitment to this firm and to the clients we serve together. I look forward to continuing to build something great here."

– Philip D. Racusin

Interested parties can learn more about Attorney-Shareholder Philip D. Racusin by visiting his official profile page on the Hendershot Cowart P.C. website: https://www.hchlawyers.com/attorneys-staff/philip-d-racusin/.

Additional information about Hendershot Cowart P.C. can be found at: https://www.hchlawyers.com/.

Media Contact:

Susan Hunt

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SOURCE Hendershot Cowart P.C.