Henderson Silver Knights Launch New Site Built by Americaneagle.com

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Henderson Silver Knights, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights, recently launched a redesigned site built by website development leader Americaneagle.com. The new website for the Henderson Silver Knights, operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC, provides a seamless user experience with easy navigation and live updates.

Americaneagle.com implemented and configured the WordPress content management software to power the new website. Through a number of WordPress configurations, such as front-end development, plugin setup, and custom development, Americaneagle.com ensures the business goals of the Silver Knights are met, with fans at the forefront.

"The new, modular site created by Americaneagle.com embodies the first-class user experience we are looking to provide our fans," said Kris Knief, Director of Business Intelligence for Black Knight Sports & Entertainment. "As we enter our inaugural season, the concept delivered by Americaneagle.com has provided us with a more exclusive design that truly embodies the vision of the Henderson Silver Knights and the future of this team as a proud member of the American Hockey League."

Along with WordPress, the hendersonsilverknights.com website is integrated with HockeyTech, a leading provider of hockey related technologies, analytics, and information services. Once the new season starts, fans will be able to see live, updated stats, videos, news, transactions, and more, along with a fully updated schedule. They are also able to "hide" content and display it once it's finalized. Since the AHL offices control all of the data and scheduling through HockeyTech, these pages will update automatically for the Silver Knight website via an application programming interface (API).

Americaneagle.com began the redevelopment project by defining a strategic plan that focused on clear and easy-to-use navigation and a cutting-edge graphic design. Many similar sites use boilerplate designs but the Silver Knights wanted to push the envelope when it came to what an AHL site could look like. Americaneagle.com created an exciting website design that truly stands out and represents the vision of the Silver Knights.

Using the powerful Elementor page builder tool, HSK can now add new pages and information to the site quickly and easily. They can also make some front-end development changes to the design whenever and wherever needed.

"We are proud to work with the professionals running the Henderson Silver Knights organization and we see great potential with this exciting hockey team," said Mike Svanascini, Americaneagle.com President. With new integrations, user-friendly navigation, and hockey-centric features, the redesigned website is a big win for the fans, front office, and box office."

