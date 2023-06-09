Hengtong Optic-Electric Releases 2022 ESG Report at the PT Expo

BEIJING, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 31st China International Information and Communications Exhibition (PT Expo) on June 5th, Hengtong Optic-Electric held the Hengtong Optic-Electric New Product and Global ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) Report Release Conference for 2023. The event marked the official release of the "2022 Hengtong Optic-Electric ESG Report." This year is particularly significant for Hengtong Optic-Electric as it celebrates its 30th anniversary since its establishment and 20th anniversary since going public.

The release of the ESG report, held during the PT Expo, showcased Hengtong Optic-Electric's performance and commitment in the areas of environment, society, and governance. As a globally renowned leader in the optical communication industry, Hengtong Optic-Electric has developed a comprehensive industry chain, system solutions, and engineering operation and maintenance services. The company provides innovative and high-quality products and services to the market in various fields such as computing power networks, marine communication, ultra-high-voltage submarine cable transmission, and wind power generation.

During the release conference, Hengtong Optic-Electric presented the "2022 Hengtong Optic-Electric ESG Report," which consisted of five sections: corporate responsibility, product quality, green and low-carbon initiatives, talent development, and social responsibility. The report disclosed Hengtong Optic-Electric's practices in fulfilling responsibilities to important stakeholders such as shareholders, customers, partners, employees, the environment, and the community in 2022. It also highlighted its performance in environmental, social, and corporate governance aspects.

David Tan, President of Hengtong International Business Group and Director of Hengtong Optic-Electric's ESG Committee, stated that in the future, the company will continue to fulfill its social and environmental responsibilities and obligations. Hengtong Optic-Electric aims to achieve sustainable development by continuously improving and enhancing its ESG performance and it will accelerate the process of digital transformation and intelligent upgrading in the industry, while upholding openness, cooperation, joint construction, and sharing. Hengtong Optic-Electric will continue to forge ahead, promoting industry and societal collaboration for sustainable development and making new contributions to the construction of modern industries.

At this year's PT Expo, Hengtong Optic-Electric showcased its solutions and application achievements in seven major areas: computing power networks, 5G and Future 5G (F5G), marine communication, industrial internet, smart cities, emerging technologies and materials, and ESG practices. This exhibition became one of the highlights of the event, receiving widespread attention.

