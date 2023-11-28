Henniges Automotive Officially Names Linda Hellebuyck as Chief Financial Officer

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Henniges Automotive has officially appointed Linda Hellebuyck to chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, a position she held in an interim capacity since November 2022. In this role, she will oversee treasury, accounting, financial planning and analysis, risk management, taxation, information technology, legal affairs and capital funding for Henniges.

"Linda has done a fantastic job over the past year as interim CFO and I am thrilled to announce that she will now be taking over the reins on a more permanent basis," said Larry Williams, Henniges Automotive president and Chief Executive Officer. "With extensive financial planning expertise and industry experience, she is a tremendous asset to our team and I know she will continue to flourish in this role."

Hellebuyck has more than 30 years of experience in the finance and accounting space and has worked more than 25 years in the automotive industry. In 2009, she joined Henniges as corporate controller and held that position until taking on the interim CFO role. Prior to joining Henniges, she most recently served as a director of finance for BBi Enterprises Group, Inc. and senior financial analyst and accounting manager at Benteler Automotive Corporation before that. Additionally, she has held accounting positions at Collins & Aikman, Wesley Industries and Dobrowitsky & Associates. Hellebuyck began her career as a staff accountant with General Electric Capital Fleet Services.

Hellebuyck earned a bachelor's degree in accounting with a minor in finance and economics from Lake Superior State University, in addition to maintaining her CPA certification for the past 27 years. She works out of Henniges Automotive's headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Henniges Automotive Holdings, Inc.
Henniges Automotive provides automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with sealing systems for doors, windows, trunks, lift gates, sunroofs and hoods as well as encapsulated glass systems. Henniges sells to all major automotive OEM customers and operates facilities in North America, Europe and Asia. The company has over 9,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.hennigesautomotive.com/.

