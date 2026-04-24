Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Named to USA TODAY's Top Financial Advisory Firms for 2026

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennion & Walsh Asset Management announced today that it has been named by USA TODAY as one of the Top Financial Advisory Firms for 2026. The list, published on April 14, 2026, recognizes firms across the country for their commitment to client service, growth, and industry excellence.

"We are honored to be recognized by USA TODAY as one of the Top Financial Advisory Firms for 2026," said Richard Hennion, Co-Founder of Hennion & Walsh.

"This recognition reflects our continued focus on building meaningful relationships, delivering personalized guidance, and surrounding our clients with a team dedicated to helping them work toward their financial goals," added William Walsh, President and Co-Founder.

For more than 35 years, Hennion & Walsh has served individuals and families nationwide with a client-first philosophy rooted in integrity and transparency. The firm provides comprehensive wealth management, retirement planning, and investment strategies tailored to each client's unique objectives.

The firm provides comprehensive wealth management, retirement planning, and investment strategies tailored to each client's unique objectives.

At the core of the firm is the H&W Experience, a philosophy and process that puts clients at the center of everything it does. The H&W Experience is built on three pillars: Committed to You, A Human Connection, and A Team Built Around You. This approach ensures every client receives personalized guidance, direct and meaningful interaction, and the support of a dedicated team, all working together to provide thoughtful advice and a long-term partnership focused on their goals.

As the financial landscape continues to evolve, Hennion & Walsh remains focused on enhancing its capabilities through ongoing research, technology, and professional development to better serve its clients.

This recognition by USA TODAY highlights the firm's ongoing commitment to delivering a high level of service and maintaining strong, long-term client relationships.

For more information about Hennion & Walsh Asset Management, please visit www.hennionandwalsh.com or call (800) 908-3407.

About Hennion & Walsh Asset Management

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management is a financial advisory firm dedicated to helping clients build, preserve, and manage wealth. It is a subsidiary of Hennion & Walsh, Inc, which has more than 35 years of experience of providing customized investment strategies and comprehensive financial planning services.

SOURCE Hennion & Walsh