Henric Andersson Appointed as New President & CEO of Husqvarna Group

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Husqvarna AB has appointed Henric Andersson to succeed Kai Wärn as the President & CEO of the Husqvarna Group effective as of April 2, 2020, following the closing of the 2020 AGM. Kai Wärn will retire from his role as CEO and Board Member as of such date, but will continue as a senior advisor to the Board during 2020.

"I am delighted that the new President & CEO of Husqvarna Group, Henric Andersson, has been developed within the Group, where he has worked for the last 22 years. Henric is a strong and well-appreciated leader with a very good business and technology focus. He has a very broad experience within the Group having worked in various roles in Commercial Lawn and Garden, the Construction Division and for Group Technology before taking up the role as President of the Construction Division in 2015" says Tom Johnstone, Chairman of Husqvarna AB. "We are entering the next phase of the development for the Group building on the foundation developed over the last few years. The Group's new Strategy was presented recently at the Capital Markets Day, and Henric, as a member of Group Management, played a key role in the development of that strategy".

Henric Andersson is currently President of the Construction Division of Husqvarna and has been a member of Group Management since 2012. He was born in 1973 and has a Master of Science degree in Industrial Engineering & Management from Linköping Institute of Technology.



"On behalf of the Board I want to sincerely thank Kai for his leadership of Husqvarna Group since 2013 and for the very good job he has done. The results of this work over this period can be clearly seen both in the financial performance and the total shareholder return", says Tom Johnstone.

"I am proud over what we have achieved during these years in respect of strengthening our competitiveness, especially in areas such as robotics, the petrol-to battery transition and technology including connected solutions such as Smart Garden. We have also made important transformative changes in the organization to increase focus on our end-customers and core brands, achieved through the Divisional structure", says Kai Wärn, President and CEO of Husqvarna Group.



This press release contains insider information that Husqvarna AB is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, at 17:15 CET on January 13, 2020.



Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group is a global leading producer of outdoor power products and innovative solutions for forest, park and garden care. Products include chainsaws, trimmers, robotic lawn mowers and ride-on lawn mowers. The Group is also the European leader in garden watering products and a global leader in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are sold under brands including Husqvarna, Gardena, McCulloch, Poulan Pro, Weed Eater, Flymo, Zenoah and Diamant Boart via dealers and retailers to consumers and professionals in more than 100 countries. Net sales in 2018 amounted to SEK 41bn and the Group has around 13,000 employees in 40 countries.

