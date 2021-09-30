Henrico and InterGlobix executives lead the I-64 Innovation Corridor Virtual Event organized by RVA757 Connects and CIVIC Leadership Institute

HAMPTON ROADS, Va., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RVA757 Connects, an organization dedicated to driving the enduring success of Greater Richmond and Hampton Roads, and CIVIC Leadership Institute , a nonprofit that connects executive leaders through service to improve life in Hampton Roads, is hosting a virtual event "The I-64 Innovation Corridor: Becoming a Global Internet Hub."

Industry experts will discuss how investments in Internet infrastructure is helping the region attain global Internet hub status and helping to drive the social and economic vibrancy of the area. The webinar will be held on Friday, October 1st at 11:30 am ET. Business leaders interested in discovering how the improved connectivity positively impact their community and assist in their digital transformation can register here.

"The subsea cables are the lifeblood of the digital economy and we have barely scratched the surface of their economic potential for Virginia," said Vinay Nagpal, President of InterGlobix. "They're the catalyst for building a world-class interconnection ecosystem. The cables have already elevated our region on the global connectivity map and will help us evolve into a world-class megaregion."

Nagpal, who has led projects involving the convergence of data centers, subsea and terrestrial fiber across the globe in five continents­ will be the keynote speaker on the topic of "The Promise of Becoming a Global Internet Hub: An International Perspective." In Virginia, Nagpal has co-founded the Richmond Network Access Point (NAP) in Henrico, helped deploy the DE-CIX interconnection platform, and serves as a founding member and Executive Director of the Internet Ecosystem Innovation Committee (IEIC).

Panelists will include Anthony Romanello, Executive Director of the Henrico Virginia Economic Development Authority, founding member of IEIC, and Andria McClellan, Norfolk City Councilmember, Chair of the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission, Vice-Chair of Southside Network Authority (Fiber Network Ring). They will provide insight on the importance of public-private partnership and how public policies and business-friendly environments can impact the business growth and the economic development of a region. John Martin, noted futurist and Executive Director of RVA757 Connect, will reveal next steps and give the final remarks.

"We're letting the world know that we have all the right ingredients to become a renowned megaregion," said Romanello. "We have the public-private partnerships, a friendly business environment and high quality of life. Toss in the subsea cables, that accelerated the growth of data centers and our robust terrestrial fiber networks and it's an unbeatable mix."

"The digital infrastructure of the 21st century will be more impactful than I-95 and I-64 was in the 20th century," declared Martin. "From not-for-profit healthcare companies to nationally recognized educational institutions, I'm thrilled that RVA757 Connects has inspired leaders from a variety of industries to unite to boost the success of our regions. It is my distinct pleasure to take part in this webinar highlighting our support of this vital component of our economic strength and longevity."

ABOUT CIVIC LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE:

CIVIC Leadership Institute is a nonprofit organization based in Hampton Roads, Virginia. For the past 25 years, it has connected executive leaders through service to improve life in Hampton Roads.

For additional information please visit www.civichr.org.

ABOUT RVA757 CONNECTS:

RVA757 Connects is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to improving the economic success and quality of life for everyone in the Richmond (RVA) and Hampton Roads (757) regions.

For additional information please visit www.rva757connects.com.

