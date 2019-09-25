Henrique Meirelles, Secretary of Finance, State of São Paulo to deliver Keynote address at LatinFinance's 17th Brazil Finance & Investment Forum

LatinFinance's Brazil Finance & Investment Forum will convene leading business executives, local and international investors, lawyers and government officials for a day of candid discussion on the rapidly evolving outlook for Brazil, which many hope will be a new era for Brazil. The event is being sponsored and supported by HSBC and Mizuho.

Other prominent speakers include:

Waldery Rodrigues Junior, Special Secretary of Finance, Ministry of Economy, Brazil

José Angelo Mazzillo Júnior, Adjunct Secretary of Agricultural Policy, Ministry of Agriculture, Brazil

Alexei Remizov, Head of Latam DCM and Head of Financial Solutions Americas, HSBC

Renato Augusto Zagallo Villela Dos Santos, President, FUNCEF

Ingo Plöger, President, CEAL - Brazil

Marcelo Arnosti, Chief Economist, BB DTVM

Daniel Eskinazi, Managing Director, Darby Overseas Investments

Edmar Prado Lopes Neto, CFO, Movida Participações

Flavio Varga, CFO & IRO, Camil

Jose Azevedo, CFO, Unidas

Jose Paulo Perri, Partner – CRO, Quasar Asset Management

Claudio Pitchon, Head of Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB) Brazil, Mizuho Americas

Adriana Albanese, Head of Investor Relations, Aegea Saneamento

Bruno Alves, Partner, Gávea Investimentos Ltda

Peter Taylor, Portfolio Manager - Emerging Markets, Aberdeen Standard Investments

Milton Menten, CEO, Ecoagro

Thatyanne Gasparotto, Head of Latin America, Climate Bonds Initiative

Bruno Moraes, Director of Energy, Actis

Leandro Reis, CFO, Cymi

Raul Cadena, Director of Finance and Administration, Votorantim Energia

Waldo Perez, CFO, SPIC

For additional information, please visit the event website: www.latinfinance.com/brazilforum @LatinFinance #LFBrazil

James Seyfried

Marketing Manager | LatinFinance

Direct: +1 (305) 428-6284 | Cell: +1 (386) 569.6440

james.seyfried@latinfinance.com

1101 Brickell Ave, Suite 1200 N

Miami, FL 33131 USA

SOURCE LatinFinance

Related Links

https://www.latinfinance.com

