HENRY FORD GENESYS TEAMSTERS TO RALLY OUTSIDE CAPITOL BUILDING IN LANSING

News provided byTeamsters Local 332
Mar 16, 2026, 12:42 ET
Nurses, Case Workers to Demand Lawmakers Hold Henry Ford Accountable
LANSING, Mich., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 750 striking nurses and case workers at Henry Ford Genesys Hospital, represented by Teamsters Local 332, will take their fight for a new contract to the state capitol on Tuesday, March 17. The striking Teamsters will be joined by local elected officials, Teamsters members and leaders from across Michigan, and labor allies to demand that lawmakers hold Henry Ford accountable.
On September 1, Teamsters were forced to the picket line after their employer violated numerous labor laws and attempted to gut their contract. Since then, the hospital has committed multiple unfair labor practices and refused to accept Local 332's return-to-work agreement that would protect nurses' seniority and allow experienced nurses to return to their jobs.
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WHO:
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Henry Ford Genesys Teamsters
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Kevin Moore, President of Teamsters Joint Council 43
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John Cherry, Chair of the State Senate Labor Committee (D-District 27)
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Mallory McMarrow, State Senator and Majority Whip (D-District 8)
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Chris Swanson, Michigan Gubernatorial Candidate
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Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, Candidate for U.S. Senate
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Ron Bieber, President of Michigan AFL-CIO
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Dina Carlisle, RN, President of RN Staff Council at OPEIU Local 40
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Steve Dawes, UAW Region 1D Director
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Kelly Indish, President of AFSCME Local 875
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WHEN:
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Tuesday, March 17
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11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
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WHERE:
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100 N Capitol Ave
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Lansing, MI 48933
Media Contact:
Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735
[email protected]
On-Site Contact:
Dan Glass, (810) 869-3692
SOURCE Teamsters Local 332
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