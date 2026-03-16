HENRY FORD GENESYS TEAMSTERS TO RALLY OUTSIDE CAPITOL BUILDING IN LANSING

News provided by

Teamsters Local 332

Mar 16, 2026, 12:42 ET

Nurses, Case Workers to Demand Lawmakers Hold Henry Ford Accountable

LANSING, Mich., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 750 striking nurses and case workers at Henry Ford Genesys Hospital, represented by Teamsters Local 332, will take their fight for a new contract to the state capitol on Tuesday, March 17. The striking Teamsters will be joined by local elected officials, Teamsters members and leaders from across Michigan, and labor allies to demand that lawmakers hold Henry Ford accountable.

On September 1, Teamsters were forced to the picket line after their employer violated numerous labor laws and attempted to gut their contract. Since then, the hospital has committed multiple unfair labor practices and refused to accept Local 332's return-to-work agreement that would protect nurses' seniority and allow experienced nurses to return to their jobs.

WHO:

Henry Ford Genesys Teamsters

Kevin Moore, President of Teamsters Joint Council 43

John Cherry, Chair of the State Senate Labor Committee (D-District 27)

Mallory McMarrow, State Senator and Majority Whip (D-District 8)

Chris Swanson, Michigan Gubernatorial Candidate

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, Candidate for U.S. Senate

Ron Bieber, President of Michigan AFL-CIO

Dina Carlisle, RN, President of RN Staff Council at OPEIU Local 40

Steve Dawes, UAW Region 1D Director

Kelly Indish, President of AFSCME Local 875


WHEN:

Tuesday, March 17

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.


WHERE:

100 N Capitol Ave

Lansing, MI 48933

Media Contact: 
Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735
[email protected]
On-Site Contact:
Dan Glass, (810) 869-3692

SOURCE Teamsters Local 332

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