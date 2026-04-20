HENRY FORD GENESYS TEAMSTERS TO HOLD INFORMATIONAL PICKET AT DETROIT CAMPUS

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Teamsters Local 332

Apr 20, 2026, 12:00 ET

Nurses and Case Workers Demand Fair Return-to-Work Agreement

DETROIT, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters nurses and case workers at Henry Ford Genesys Hospital will hold an informational picket outside Henry Ford Health's main campus in Detroit on Tuesday, April 21, at 11 a.m. to inform the public about the hospital's unfair labor practices and refusal to settle a reasonable return-to-work agreement.

The group of over 750 nurses and case workers is represented by Teamsters Local 332 and has been on an unfair labor practice strike since Sept. 1. Since then, this hospital has continued to engage in numerous illegal practices including hiring permanent replacements for Teamsters members with decades of experience and refusing to guarantee their same assignments in their proposed return-to-work agreement.

Local 332 remains committed to reaching a fair agreement that guarantees its members the respect and fair treatment they have earned, and it's past-due for Henry Ford to do the same.

WHEN:

Tuesday, April 21

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET                                                   


WHO:

Teamsters Local 332 members and leaders


WHERE:

Henry Ford Hospital

2799 W. Grand Blvd

Detroit, MI 48202

Media Contact:
Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 332

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