Henry Repeating Arms Auctioning 1-of-1 Rifle in Honor of America's Veterans and Service Members

The New Original Henry Rifle is a line-for-line reproduction of the first practical repeating rifle patented by Benjamin Tyler Henry in 1860, except using the more modern .44-40 WCF caliber, and the foundation for the unique Stand Up for Heroes edition bearing serial number SUFH2024. The brass receiver engraving proudly displays the Stand Up for Heroes logo on the right side and 19th-century military items, including cannons, sabers, flags, drums, and a bugle, arranged in a patriotic abstract representation of a bald eagle taking flight on the left side. Flourishing scrollwork, stippling, and a scalloped border motif further embellish both sides of the receiver. Skilled artisans chase the engravings by hand to provide vibrant, sharp cuts. The buttstock is crafted from a single piece of Exhibition-grade American walnut and capped with a brass crescent buttplate that includes the period-correct trapdoor once used by soldiers for cleaning rod storage. A 24.5" blued steel octagon barrel fitted with an adjustable ladder sight and a brass blade front sight sits atop an integrated 13-round tube magazine.

The auction listing also includes a hand-built American walnut tabletop display case, providing the perfect way for the high-bidder to display their new rifle.

"Our gratitude for America's service members and veterans knows no bounds, and the team here is exceedingly proud to donate this stunning rifle for such a worthy cause," said Anthony Imperato, Founder and CEO of Henry Repeating Arms. "We're shooting for a new company auction record with this rifle, which has all the hallmarks to set the new high bar. I look forward to presenting the Bob Woodruff Foundation with a sizable check to further their vital hard work."

Since 2007, Stand Up for Heroes has raised $84 million to create long-lasting, positive outcomes for injured veterans, service members and their families. Tickets for the 18th annual event are available at www.StandUpForHeroes.com.

For more information about the Stand Up for Heroes auction or to place a bid, visit gunbroker.com/item/1072223897.

To learn more about Henry Repeating Arms, its products, and its Guns for Great Causes charitable endeavors, visit HenryUSA.com to order a free catalog and newsletter.

ABOUT HENRY REPEATING ARMS

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading firearm manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company's motto is "Made in America, Or Not Made At All." Every Henry firearm comes with a Lifetime Warranty and a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. Henry Repeating Arms employs over 800 people and has over 350,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space in its Wisconsin and New Jersey facilities. The company is also known for its Guns for Great Causes charitable program, which focuses on assisting the families of sick children, children's hospitals, military veteran organizations, law enforcement, first responder groups, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle and America's unique contribution to the international stage of firearms design. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at henryusa.com, on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

ABOUT THE BOB WOODRUFF FOUNDATION

The Bob Woodruff Foundation was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was wounded by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has raised awareness about the tough challenges veterans and military families are facing and invested in solutions to help support them in the next chapter of their lives. To date, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has invested over $165 million to ensure that our nation's veterans, service members, and their families — those who stood for us — have stable and successful futures. Visit the Bob Woodruff Foundation for more information.

ABOUT STAND UP FOR HEROES

Stand Up for Heroes launched in 2007 as the brainchild of Bob and Lee Woodruff and New York Comedy Festival founders Caroline Hirsch and Andrew Fox and is one of New York's most anticipated nights of hope, healing and laughter, honoring our nation's injured veterans and their families. Since its inception in 2007, SUFH has raised $84 million to create long-lasting, positive outcomes for our nation's injured veterans, service members and their families. Stand Up for Heroes continues to expand and grow due to its remarkable success. Beginning at Town Hall, the event moved to the Beacon Theater in 2010, and to the Theater at Madison Square Garden in 2013 before going virtual in 2020. Over the past 16 years, comedians and performers including Stephen Colbert, Jim Gaffigan, Ricky Gervais, John Mayer, Seth Meyers, Hasan Minhaj, John Mulaney, Trevor Noah, Conan O'Brien, Jerry Seinfeld, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Ray Romano and Robin Williams have taken the stage to advocate for our extraordinary service members. Stand Up for Heroes is presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) and the New York Comedy Festival (NYCF).

