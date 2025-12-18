Henry Repeating Arms Commemorates America's 250th Anniversary with an Ultra-Limited Heirloom Rifle

RICE LAKE, Wis., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States of America nears its 250th anniversary, Henry Repeating Arms is announcing the release of The Spirit of '76 Semiquincentennial Edition, a museum-grade, limited-edition rifle honoring the nation's founding and the ideals that shaped it. Limited to just 250 rifles, this exclusive offering stands among the most refined and historically significant firearms ever produced by the company.

The Spirit of ’76 Semiquincentennial Anniversary Edition .44-40 WCF rifle from Henry Repeating Arms is limited to just 250 units and only available online at HenryUSA.com.

The rifle is built on the legendary New Original Henry platform, a line-for-line reproduction of the world's first lever-action rifle patented by Benjamin Tyler Henry in 1860, save for the modifications needed to accommodate the more modern .44-40 WCF cartridge it's chambered for.

At the heart of the rifle is a nickel-plated brass receiver, fully engraved and selectively highlighted in 24-karat gold, serving as a canvas for a sweeping visual narrative of the American Revolution. The engravings depict pivotal moments and enduring symbols of independence, including Revolutionary War battlefield scenes, Independence Hall, the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the Betsy Ross flag, a majestic bald eagle, and an engraved rendering of the battle sword carried by George Washington.

The rifle is fitted with a polished blued steel one-piece octagon barrel and 13-round magazine tube, and features a buttstock crafted from hand-selected rosewood, personally chosen by Henry Repeating Arms Founder and CEO Anthony Imperato for its richness and character. Completing the rifle is a nickel-plated brass crescent buttplate with a period-correct trapdoor, underscoring the historical authenticity of the design.

"This extraordinary country that we are so privileged to live and do business in was founded by ordinary people with an unshakable belief in their God-given right to freedom," said Imperato. "With this rifle, we wanted to create something that honors their courage and conviction. Something worthy of being preserved, passed down, and remembered long after this anniversary has passed."

Each rifle is individually serialized from USA250TH001 to USA250TH250 and is only available factory-direct for $4,115. For more information about The Spirit of '76 Semiquincentennial Edition and to stay updated on Henry Repeating Arms' future plans for America's 250th anniversary, visit www.HenryUSA.com.

