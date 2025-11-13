"Presidential" Henry Rifle Raises $47,500 at Mar-a-Lago for FLEO Foundation

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A one-of-a-kind New Original Henry Deluxe Engraved Edition Rifle sold for $47,500 during a live auction at the 1st annual Big Blue Bash hosted by Law Enforcement Today at Mar-a-Lago on Veterans Day.

The rifle was created and donated by Henry Repeating Arms, one of the country's leading firearms manufacturers.

A New Original Henry Deluxe Engraved Edition Rifle bearing the Seal of the President of the United States raised $47,500 for the FLEO Foundation.

Proceeds will benefit the Federal Law Enforcement Officers (FLEO) Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit serving 30,000+ members of the FLEO Association and their immediate families with expedited financial relief when tragedy occurs in the line of duty. The foundation also awards $80,000 in scholastic awards annually to assist children of federal law enforcement officers seeking a college education.

The exclusive "Presidential" Henry features the Seal of the President of the United States engraved on both sides of a polished brass receiver surrounded by ornate scrollwork inspired by the 19th-century masters of firearms engraving. It was built as a faithful line-for-line reproduction of the historic 1860 Henry, the world's first successful repeating rifle. Its custom serial number, TRUMPDJ4547, pays tribute to the 45th and 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. The winning bidder will also receive a hand-built, velvet-topped walnut tabletop display.

Bidding escalated as the auctioneer described its unique nature to a crowd of more than 600, including U.S. Border Czar Tom Homan and U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, as well as many decorated veterans.

"This is a showpiece of American craftsmanship, patriotism, and history, all in one. There will never be another like it," said the auctioneer. "Abraham Lincoln's Henry rifle belongs to the Smithsonian, but this one could belong to you," he exclaimed before dropping the hammer to a round of applause.

"Our federal officers and their families need a show of support now more than ever, and it was an honor to build this rifle knowing its proceeds would benefit such a worthy cause," said Anthony Imperato, Founder and CEO of Henry Repeating Arms.

ABOUT HENRY REPEATING ARMS

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading firearm manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever-action category. The company's motto is "Made in America, Or Not Made At All." Every Henry firearm comes with a Lifetime Warranty and a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. Henry Repeating Arms employs over 800 people and has 400,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space in Rice Lake and Ladysmith, Wisconsin. The company is also known for its Guns for Great Causes charitable program, which focuses on assisting the families of sick children, children's hospitals, military veteran organizations, law enforcement, first responder groups, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle and America's unique contribution to the international stage of firearms design. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at henryusa.com, on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

