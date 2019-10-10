Henry Repeating Arms Declared Coolest Thing Made In Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Repeating Arms and their Big Boy All-Weather lever action rifle won the 'Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' competition organized by the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) from a contestant pool of over 150 different products and companies. The Big Boy All-Weather, which is manufactured in Henry's Rice Lake, Wisconsin facility, was nominated earlier this year in August and then went all the way through 4 rounds of popular votes. Over 30,000 votes were cast in the last round. The rifle, available in .44 Magnum, .357 Magnum and .45 Colt, is a popular choice for hunters that need a firearm that is less susceptible to harsh environmental conditions.

"It is incredible to see the diversity of products manufactured here in this state, and we are proud to call Wisconsin home," said Dan Clayton-Luce, Communications Director of Henry Repeating Arms during Henry's acceptance speech. Clayton-Luce continues, "We would like to thank all of the more than 500 Henry employees from both our Rice Lake, WI facility and Bayonne, NJ facility for being so dedicated to putting out a quality product every day."

Henry's 100,000+ sq. ft. Wisconsin manufacturing facility, managed by Henry Vice President and General Manager Andy Wickstrom, is responsible for about half of Henry's entire product line, which encompasses over 200 different rifle and shotguns.

"This is a very exciting win for us," says Henry Repeating Arms President and Owner, Anthony Imperato. "We take so much pride in Made in America and it's clear that our fans and customers appreciate it just as much as we do. I would like to thank everyone who took the time to vote for us."

To learn more about the Big Boy All-Weather rifle from Henry Repeating Arms visit https://www.henryusa.com/rifles/all-weather-big-boy/.

Henry rifles and shotguns can only be purchased through a licensed firearms dealer. Most Henry dealers will offer a discount from the MSRP. For additional information about the company and its products visit henryusa.com.

About Henry Repeating Arms:

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading rifle and shotgun manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company motto is "Made in America, or not made at all" and its firearms come with a lifetime guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. The company is also known for its charitable endeavors under its Guns For Great Causes program, which focuses on sick children, both individual cases and children's hospitals, veteran and wounded veteran organizations, Second Amendment and wildlife conservation organizations. The company currently employs 535 people and has 250,000 square-feet of manufacturing space in its Rice Lake, Wisconsin and Bayonne, New Jersey facilities. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry who invented and patented the Henry rifle in 1860 – the first repeating rifle, the lever action rifle, which is America's unique contribution to international firearms design and is one of the most legendary, respected and sought after rifles in the history of firearms. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at www.HenryUSA.com, on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/HenryRepeating, and on Instagram @Henry_Rifles.

