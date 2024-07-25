Henry Repeating Arms Donates 50 Custom Rifles for 10-Year-Old Florida Girl's Cancer Treatments

RICE LAKE, Wis., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Repeating Arms, the world's leading lever-action firearm manufacturer, announced today the release of a limited-edition series of fifty "Team Baylee" lever-action rifles to raise funds for the family of 10-year-old Baylee Rish of Wewahitchka, Florida. The donated rifles, which are now available for purchase while supplies last are a continuation of the company's 'Guns For Great Causes' charitable efforts, focusing primarily on pediatric cancer cases and children's cancer hospitals.

Baylee Rish was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2022 and is the latest beneficiary of Henry Repeating Arms’ Guns For Great Causes charitable endeavors. (Photo/Blake Rish) The Henry “Team Baylee” edition rifle features engraved and hand-painted artwork inspired by the life of 10-year-old Baylee Rish of Wewahitchka, Florida. (Photo/Henry Repeating Arms)

In December 2022, Baylee was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), a rare and aggressive form of blood and bone marrow cancer. Treatment is intense, with some weeks consisting of up to four consecutive days of chemotherapy treatment, spinal tap chemo injections, and spinal bone marrow sampling, and there is still more to come as her course of treatment runs through March 2025.

Available exclusively through Henry Repeating Arms' website, all proceeds from the "Team Baylee" rifle sales will be given to the Rish family to help offset mounting insurance copays and the out-of-pocket expenses associated with traveling 2.5 hours each way for treatment. Additionally, the first and last rifles in the collection, serial numbers TEAMBAYLEE01 and TEAMBAYLEE50, are up for auction to allow collectors the chance to enhance the fundraising effort. Total proceeds should exceed $40,000.

"There are few things in this world more unfair than a childhood cancer diagnosis," said Anthony Imperato, Founder and CEO of Henry Repeating Arms. "To endure what these kids go through during treatment and still be able to crack a smile that lights up the room is nothing short of awe-inspiring. The opportunity to help these families is a part of our business that I deeply cherish, and I'm sending a big hug to Baylee and her family."

The Henry "Team Baylee" limited-edition rifle is built on the award-winning Golden Boy Silver .22 S/L/LR with features including a nickel-plated receiver cover, barrel band, and buttplate, a 20" polished blued steel octagon barrel, and genuine American walnut furniture embellished with playful artwork inspired by Baylee's life. Her love of animals and her desire to be a dolphin trainer when she grows up takes center stage with a bottlenose dolphin diving out of a wave and over the words "Team Baylee." A paintbrush adds a streak of purple, which complements the vibrant marine blues and represents Baylee's love for drawing and painting. Baron Engraving of Trumbull, Connecticut, donated their services for the artwork design, engraving, and hand painting.

"Our family would like to thank the team at Henry sincerely. Your kindness and generosity are unbelievable and have brought us to tears many times throughout the process," said Blake Rish, Baylee's father. "To all of the amazing people buying and bidding on these rifles, I truly hope we cross paths one day so we can personally hug your neck and say thank you."

For more information about the "Team Baylee" rifle, visit henryusa.com/teambaylee. The first and last rifles in the series are up for auction on Gunbroker.com until August 7th at 9:00 pm Eastern. All firearm purchases must ship to a federally licensed firearms dealer.

To learn more about Henry Repeating Arms, its products, and its Guns For Great Causes charitable endeavors, visit HenryUSA.com and order a free catalog.

About Henry Repeating Arms:

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading firearm manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company's motto is "Made in America, Or Not Made At All," and every Henry firearm comes with a Lifetime Warranty and 100% Satisfaction Guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. Henry Repeating Arms employs over 800 people and has over 350,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space in its Wisconsin and New Jersey facilities. The company is also known for its Guns for Great Causes charitable program, which focuses on assisting the families of sick children, children's hospitals, military veteran organizations, law enforcement and first responder groups, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle and America's unique contribution to the international stage of firearms design. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at henryusa.com, on Facebook, X, and @henry_rifles on Instagram.

