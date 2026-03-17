Henry Repeating Arms Donates 50 Custom Rifles for Wildland Firefighter's Leukemia Battle

Limited "Joel's Wildfire" Series Expected to Raise Over $40,000

RICE LAKE, Wis., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Repeating Arms, one of the country's leading firearms manufacturers, is donating a limited-edition series "Joel's Wildfire" Golden Boy Silver rifles as part of its Guns For Great Causes program to help wildland firefighter Joel Eisiminger cover the mounting medical expenses associated with his fight against acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a diagnosis he received one day before his 25th birthday.

Wildland firefighter Joel Eisiminger is shown on the fireline during wildfire operations in the American West. Henry Repeating Arms has created a limited-edition “Joel’s Wildfire” Golden Boy Silver rifle, with proceeds from 50 rifles donated through its Guns For Great Causes program to help cover Eisiminger’s leukemia treatment.

Eisiminger, originally from Southern Oregon, spent six seasons battling wildfires across the American West. In July 2024, while deployed on a wildfire in Northern California, Joel suddenly became seriously ill and was soon diagnosed with the aggressive form of blood cancer that requires extensive treatment.

His story, published in The New York Times, also helped shine a light on the lack of protection available to wildland firefighters. In response, lawmakers introduced the Healthy Lungs for Heroes Act (S.3183) in November 2025 to reverse a decades-long rule banning the use of respirators.

Henry Repeating Arms expects the sale of the 50-rifle series to generate more than $40,000 to support Joel's treatment and ongoing care.

Each rifle in the series features a custom-engraved and painted American walnut buttstock depicting a group of wildfire firefighters, Joel's brothers on the fireline, walking together toward the flames above a banner reading "Joel's Wildfire." Other features include a polished blued steel octagon barrel, nickel-plated receiver cover, barrel band, and buttplate, adjustable sights, and a custom range of serial numbers from WILDFIRE01 through WILDFIRE50. Capacity is 16 rounds of .22 LR or 21 rounds of .22 Short.

Available for sale at $785 each, all proceeds will be donated directly to Joel to assist with his medical expenses and continued care, including all proceeds from the online auctions of the first and last serial numbers in the series.

Click here to visit the auction for WILDFIRE01.

Click here to visit the auction for WILDFIRE50.

"Wildland firefighters work long, grueling hours in high-risk environments, putting their lives on the line to protect ours, our communities, and our forests," said Anthony Imperato, Founder & CEO of Henry Repeating Arms. "Joel has answered that call for years, and now he's facing the toughest fight of his life. Through our Guns For Great Causes program, we're honored to help rally the firearms community behind him."

Henry's Guns For Great Causes program has raised millions of dollars for individuals, families, and nonprofit organizations across the country by creating and donating limited-edition firearms that tell powerful American stories while supporting meaningful causes.

More information about the campaign, including how to purchase one of the "Joel's Wildfire" rifles, can be found at henryusa.com/joelswildfire.

ABOUT HENRY REPEATING ARMS

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading firearm manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever-action category. The company's motto is "Made in America, Or Not Made At All." Every Henry firearm comes with a Lifetime Warranty and a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. Henry Repeating Arms employs over 800 people and has 400,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space in Rice Lake and Ladysmith, Wisconsin. The company is also known for its Guns for Great Causes charitable program, which supports families of sick children, children's hospitals, military veteran organizations, law enforcement and first responder groups, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever-action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle and America's unique contribution to the international stage of firearms design. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at henryusa.com, on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

SOURCE Henry Repeating Arms