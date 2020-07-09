Henry Repeating Arms Donates 88 Rifles To Raise Funds For A 2-Year-Old Boy's Fight With Cancer

Imperato first learned of Ethan's battle with Embryonal tumors with multilayered rosettes (ETMR) in May of this year and immediately offered assistance through Henry's 'Guns For Great Causes' program, a division of Henry Repeating Arms focused on charitable donations for sick children and hospitals, veterans organizations, and shooting sports and wildlife conservation. ETMR is considered one of the most aggressive forms of brain tumors encountered in children, and the family was incurring medical expenses outside of their insurance coverage in excess of $17,000 a month for the medications alone. From the sales of the "Ethan's Army" rifles, Henry Repeating Arms expects to present the family with over $50,000.

With the production of the rifles well underway, on June 11, 2020, Imperato received the devastating news that Ethan Shaw had succumbed to his illness. Imperato says, "My heart is broken for Ethan's parents and his eight older siblings. We set out to make these rifles to show Ethan that the Henry Family is standing with him in his battle, and now we must release these rifles in honor of his life." He continues, "The last thing parents want to think about after losing their child to an illness like this are finances, so we hope that this Guns For Great Causes initiative helps ease that burden."

The "Ethan's Army" edition rifle, chambered in .22 S/L/LR, is built with a Brasslite receiver cover, barrel band, and brass buttplate. It also features a 20-inch blued steel octagon barrel with fully adjustable sights. The genuine American Walnut buttstock is engraved with a silhouette of Ethan in the foreground with his entire family standing behind him. Ethan's profile is hand-painted with a Tennessee flag motif. Baron Engraving of Trumbull, CT, donated the engraving and design work for these rifles.

The limited-edition series of 88 rifles bears a unique serial number ranging from "ETHANSARMY01" to "ETHANSARMY88". All the rifles are available for purchase directly from Henry Repeating Arms at HenryUSA.com with a price of $550, and serial number ETHANSARMY01 is up for auction as Listing # 873570513 on Gunbroker.com.

Henry firearms can only be purchased through a licensed firearms dealer. For more information about Henry Repeating Arms and its products, visit henryusa.com or call 866-200-2354.

