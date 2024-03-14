Henry Repeating Arms Matched Rifle and Revolver Selected for Friends of NRA's Gun of the Year Set

RICE LAKE, Wis., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Repeating Arms, one of America's leading firearm manufacturers and a world leader in the lever action category is honored to announce that a matching Big Boy Revolver and Big Boy Rifle pair was selected as the 2024 Friends of NRA Gun of the Year. The set's inclusion as the flagship of this year's fundraising package marks the first time Henry Repeating Arms has offered a two-gun rifle and revolver set to the public, and it's only available at in-person Friends of NRA events.

Friends of NRA is a 100% volunteer-driven fundraising organization benefiting The NRA Foundation, whose funding supports programs and activities that promote safe and responsible firearms ownership.

First introduced at the 2023 NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits in Indianapolis, IN, the Henry Big Boy Revolver is the perfect companion to the Henry Big Boy Rifle, chambered in the same caliber and built with the same premium materials. For example, the same polished hardened brass used for the Big Boy Rifle's receiver is also found in the trigger guard and grip frame of the revolver, and the same polished blued steel of the rifle's barrel makes up the frame, cylinder and barrel of the revolver. Setting these firearms apart from Henry's standard catalog offerings are the engraved embellishments, like the Friends of NRA engraving on the genuine American walnut buttstock of the rifle, the gold-plated band around the revolver's cylinder, and the exclusive, black-stained gunfighter-style grips also engraved with the Friends of NRA logo. Not available separately, the pair have matching, mirrored serial numbers. Only 750 sets are available nationwide.

"As a longtime supporter of the Friends of NRA and their grassroots efforts to preserve America's hunting and shooting sports heritage, I am excited that their event attendees will be the first and only group that has a chance to bring home an official matched rifle and revolver set this year," said Anthony Imperato, CEO and Founder of Henry Repeating Arms. "I urge everyone to look up the events in their area because you have to see this set in person."

For more information about Henry Repeating Arms and its extensive line of rifles, shotguns, and revolvers, visit henryusa.com. To find a Friends of NRA event near you, visit friendsofnra.org.

