Henry Repeating Arms Salutes U.S. Border Patrol's 100th Anniversary with Commemorative Rifles

The rifles are now available to eligible customers at discounted factory-direct pricing, ensuring those who have served can obtain this symbol of their dedication and their agency's enduring heritage. Purchases are limited to verified active-duty, retired, and former Border Patrol agents and current Customs and Border Protection employees.

"We are honored to continue serving those who serve us by doing what we know how to do best, which is manufacturing firearms," expressed Anthony Imperato, Founder and CEO of Henry Repeating Arms. "These special Henry rifles are a token of our unwavering respect for the brave men and women who deserve our support now more than ever. It's a challenging, dangerous job, and my hat's off to all those who have worn the badge."

Four unique U.S. Border Patrol 100th Anniversary Tribute Edition rifles are available. Two are built on Henry's award-winning Golden Boy .22 S/L/LR platform, and the other two are built on its larger sibling, the Big Boy Brass .357 Magnum/.38 Special as a nod to the caliber once widely used in the revolvers carried by Border Patrol agents. Each platform provides the choice of two designs. One version shows the Department of Justice-issued badge used before the agency's restructuring in 2003, and the other features the badge issued today by Customs and Border Protection under the Department of Homeland Security. All of the rifles feature the new U.S. Border Patrol 100th anniversary commemorative badge, intricate scrollwork engraving, an engraved brick border motif around the edges of the receiver, and genuine American walnut stocks with the U.S. Border Patrol emblem engraved on the right side of the buttstock.

In the last couple of years, Henry Repeating Arms has donated over $225,000 to organizations involved with law enforcement professionals, especially those providing support to the families and children of officers fallen or injured in the line of duty, including $25,000 to the Border Patrol Foundation. To further protect the legacy and history of the U.S. Border Patrol, Henry Repeating Arms is donating a portion of the proceeds from each firearm sold to The Border Patrol Museum and Memorial Library Foundation, which receives no federal funding and relies solely on donations to sustain operations.

To learn more about these exclusive rifles U.S. Border Patrol 100th Anniversary Tribute Edition rifles, visit henryusa.com/border-patrol/. All purchases must ship to a federally licensed firearms dealer.

