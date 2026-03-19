Henry Repeating Arms' New Rifle Series Gives Back to Our National Forests

Special Edition Rifles Support Conservation Efforts Across Nearly 200 Million Acres of America's National Forests and Grasslands

RICE LAKE, Wis., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Repeating Arms, one of America's leading firearm manufacturers, has launched a new series of commemorative rifles to benefit the National Forest Foundation (NFF), the nonprofit partner of the United States Forest Service (USFS).

Henry Repeating Arms introduces the National Forest Foundation Edition Rifle Series, a collection of four commemorative rifles built to honor America’s public lands and support conservation efforts across the National Forest system. Anthony Imperato, Henry Repeating Arms Founder & CEO (L); Tom Schultz, Chief of the USFS (M), W. Grant Gregory Sr., NFF Chairman Emeritus (R), in front of the H11 New Original Henry NFF Edition rifle.

The National Forest Foundation Edition Rifle Series honors America's National Forests and Grasslands while contributing to conservation projects across nearly 200 million acres of public lands nationwide. Proceeds from the rifles will help fund initiatives focused on reforestation, wildlife habitat restoration, watershed protection, and trail improvement in National Forests across the country.

"These lands are a national treasure that must be protected to ensure they can be enjoyed by future generations," said Anthony Imperato, Founder and CEO of Henry Repeating Arms. "Millions of Americans hunt, hike, camp, and connect with nature in our National Forests every year. Through this initiative, we're proud to support the work of the NFF and the USFS to help protect and restore the forests and grasslands that make those experiences possible."

The commemorative series includes four rifles built on some of Henry's most recognizable platforms, each featuring custom engraving and upgraded materials that pay tribute to America's public lands.

H11 New Original Henry NFF Edition .44-40 WCF

A museum-quality tribute based on the historic 1860 Henry rifle, featuring extensive scrollwork engraving, nickel-plated receiver cover and buttplate, and Exhibition-grade American walnut. This rifle is an exact replica of the commemorative firearm produced for display at U.S. Forest Service headquarters. $4,545. Learn More

H14 Long Ranger NFF Edition .308 Win.

A modern hunting rifle featuring a jeweled bolt, an engraved nickel-plated receiver selectively finished with 24-karat gold highlights, upgraded Fancy-grade American walnut, and a free-floated barrel for exceptional accuracy. $1,820. Learn More

H4 Golden Boy NFF Edition .22 S/L/LR

An American classic featuring a polished Brasslite receiver cover, brass buttplate and barrel band, and a 20-inch blued steel octagon barrel, paired with an engraved buttstock honoring America's public forests. $650. Learn More

H1 Classic National Forests Tribute Edition .22 S/L/LR

Built on the world's most popular lever-action .22 platform, this rifle features smooth lever-action operation, American walnut furniture, and a painted, engraved buttstock bearing the message "Stewarding Our National Forests." $420. Learn More

Henry Repeating Arms is donating $500 from every H11 rifle, $100 from every H14 rifle, and $50 from every H1 and H4 rifle sold to support the National Forest Foundation's conservation programs nationwide.

In addition to contributions from rifle sales, Imperato has also made a $25,000 direct donation to the National Forest Foundation in support of its mission.

The National Forest Foundation Edition rifles are available now directly from Henry Repeating Arms.

For more information about the rifles and to make a purchase, visit henryusa.com/nff.

ABOUT HENRY REPEATING ARMS

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading firearm manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever-action category. The company's motto is "Made in America, Or Not Made At All." Every Henry firearm comes with a Lifetime Warranty and a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. Henry Repeating Arms employs over 800 people and has 400,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space in Rice Lake and Ladysmith, Wisconsin. The company is also known for its Guns for Great Causes charitable program, which supports families of sick children, children's hospitals, military veteran organizations, law enforcement and first responder groups, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever-action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle and America's unique contribution to the international stage of firearms design. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at henryusa.com, on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

SOURCE Henry Repeating Arms