Henry Repeating Arms Offers Free Admission To Henry 180 For Veterans, First Responders, Healthcare Workers

RICE LAKE, Wis., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Repeating Arms, title sponsor of the Henry 180 and primary sponsor of the No. 98 Ford Mustang at Road America is offering free general admission for the first 360 military veterans, frontline healthcare workers, and first responders that pre-register with approved credentials through their website at www.henryusa.com/thankyou.

Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) team’s No. 98 Ford Mustang driven by Chase Briscoe gets a new look for the Henry 180 race at Road America.

Anthony Imperato, president and owner of Henry Repeating Arms, says, "Our communities' first responders and frontline healthcare workers have stepped up to the plate to keep us all as safe and healthy as possible, and we can't thank them enough for it." Imperato continues, "This has been a trying year for everyone so far with the COVID-19 pandemic looming over just about everything that we do, but we can't wait to get racing."

Along with the military veterans, first responders, and frontline healthcare workers, Henry Repeating Arms is inviting over 100 employees from both of their manufacturing facilities. Their large facility in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, is a few hours west of Elkhart Lake's Road America.

Unveiled last week, Chase Briscoe will be driving a new Henry Repeating Arms livery around the notoriously tricky 4.048-mile, 14-turn road course. The new look is the result of a continued partnership between Henry Repeating Arms and the championship-winning Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) team. Henry has had previous entries in the NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Road America in 2019 and 2018 with drivers Cole Custer and Andy Lally.

The Henry 180 NASCAR Xfinity Series race will be televised live from Road America at noon ET on NBC Sports (NBCSN), Saturday, August 8th.

About Henry Repeating Arms:

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading rifle and shotgun manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company motto is "Made in America, or not made at all" and its firearms come with a lifetime guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. The company is also known for its charitable endeavors under its Guns For Great Causes program, which focuses on sick children, both individual cases and children's hospitals, veteran and wounded veteran organizations, Second Amendment and wildlife conservation organizations. The company currently employs 535 people and has 250,000 square-feet of manufacturing space in its Rice Lake, Wisconsin and Bayonne, New Jersey facilities. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry who invented and patented the Henry rifle in 1860 – the first repeating rifle, the lever action rifle, which is America's unique contribution to international firearms design and is one of the most legendary, respected and sought after rifles in the history of firearms. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at www.HenryUSA.com, on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/HenryRepeating, and on Instagram @Henry_Rifles.

About Stewart-Haas Racing:

Stewart-Haas Racing is the title-winning NASCAR team co-owned by three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and Gene Haas, founder of Haas Automation – the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America. The Kannapolis, North Carolina-based organization has won two NASCAR Cup Series titles, one NASCAR Xfinity Series championship and more than 80 NASCAR races, including such crown-jewel events as the Daytona 500, Brickyard 400 and Southern 500. For more information, please visit us online at www.StewartHaasRacing.com, on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/StewartHaasRacing/, on Twitter @StewartHaasRcng and on Instagram @StewartHaasRacing.

About Road America:

Established in 1955, Road America is located midway between Milwaukee and Green Bay in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The world's best racers have competed at this legendary four-mile, 14-turn road circuit for over 60 years. The 640-acre, park-like grounds offer amazing viewing opportunities, fantastic concessions and high-speed excitement to hundreds of thousands of spectators each year. In addition to public race weekends, Road America offers a variety of group event programs, the CTECH Manufacturing Motorplex for karting and supermoto, and the Road America Motorcycle and Advanced Driving Schools. For more information, visit www.roadamerica.com. Follow Road America at www.facebook.com/RoadAmerica and on Twitter: @roadamerica or call 800-365-7223.

SOURCE Henry Repeating Arms

Related Links

www.henryusa.com

