Henry Repeating Arms Salutes America's Most Decorated Living Veteran

DALLAS, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a special moment during the NRA Foundation Banquet and Auction in Dallas, Texas, the President of Henry Repeating Arms, one of America's leading firearms manufacturers and the world leader in the lever action category, presented a limited-edition New Original Silver Deluxe Engraved rifle to retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Patrick Brady, America's most decorated living veteran.

President of Henry Repeating Arms, Andrew Wickstrom (right), presents a New Original Henry Silver Deluxe Engraved rifle to retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Patrick Brady (left), America’s most decorated living veteran in Dallas, Texas, at the NRA Foundation Banquet and Auction on May 16th, 2024. (NRA Publications/Peter Fountain)

As the highlight of the patriotic event, the presentation celebrated the extraordinary service and courage of Texas native General Patrick Brady, one of only two living veterans to hold both the Medal of Honor and the Distinguished Service Cross, the nation's highest and second-highest military awards. The event underscored Henry Repeating Arms' commitment to honoring American heroes and celebrating their legacy.

The 1-of-1,000 New Original Henry Silver Deluxe Engraved rifle, the crown jewel of the Henry Repeating Arms catalog, embodies the spirit of tradition and craftsmanship that Henry Repeating Arms is renowned for. It features exquisite engraving, highly figured genuine American walnut furniture and a period-correct octagonal blued steel barrel polished to a mirror-like finish. Based on the original patent for the world's first successful repeating rifle, the piece was chosen as a symbol of the company's gratitude for General Brady's contributions to the nation.

"It is heroes like General Brady who inspire us to strive for excellence in all pursuits and to commit ourselves to the values we hold dear," declared Andrew Wickstrom, President of Henry Repeating Arms, during his speech. "He exemplifies courage and the highest level of devotion to his team and the world around him, which should stand as a model for all Americans. In honor of his service and dedication, I am privileged to present this symbol of our appreciation and unending respect - a rifle that embodies the always-reaching spirit of our workforce," concluded Wickstrom before handing off the rifle as the crowd rose to its feet in reverence to General Brady.

