Henry Repeating Arms Takes Aim At NASCAR Xfinity Series Podium With Cole Custer And No. 00

BAYONNE, N.J., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Repeating Arms, one of the leading rifle and shotgun manufacturers in the United States, has partnered with Stewart-Haas Racing with Fred Biagi (SHR) in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for a full-car sponsorship of the No. 00 Ford Mustang driven by Cole Custer in the CTECH Manufacturing 180. The race will take place at Road America in Elkhart Lake, WI on August 24th and will be broadcast live by NBC Sports Network at 3:00 PM Eastern.

The Henry Repeating Arms No. 00 Ford Mustang will be driven by Stewart-Haas Racing with Fred Biagi driver Cole Custer in the NASCAR Xfinity Series CTECH Manufacturing 180 at Road America on August 24, 2019.

Custer, a 21-year-old professional driver from Ladera Ranch, California, has five wins and five poles so far this season, placing him into the NASCAR Playoffs for the third straight season. He has finished in the top-10 at both of his career Xfinity Series starts at Road America.

"Cole Custer is having a banner season and we can't wait to see him behind the wheel of the Henry Ford Mustang at our home track," said Anthony Imperato, president and owner of Henry Repeating Arms. "American-made Haas Automation CNC machines are a mainstay at both of our facilities in Bayonne, NJ and Rice Lake, WI, so this is a strong partnership of guns and gears that's sure to put on a good show."

Henry Repeating Arms produces centerfire rifles and shotguns at their 138,000 sq. ft. facility in Rice Lake WI, less than 300 miles from Road America.

"Road America is a true test of a driver's skills and I'm very confident that my previous experiences at this track, my SHR team, and the Henry Repeating Arms Ford Mustang gives me a package for success at this year's race," Custer said.

About Henry Repeating Arms:

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading rifle and shotgun manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company motto is "Made in America, or not made at all" and its firearms come with a lifetime guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. The company is also known for its charitable endeavors under its Guns For Great Causes program, which focuses on sick children, both individual cases and children's hospitals, veteran and wounded veteran organizations, Second Amendment and wildlife conservation organizations. The company currently employs 535 people and has 250,000 square-feet of manufacturing space in its Rice Lake, Wisconsin and Bayonne, New Jersey facilities. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry who invented and patented the Henry rifle in 1860 – the first repeating rifle, the lever action rifle, which is America's unique contribution to international firearms design and is one of the most legendary, respected and sought after rifles in the history of firearms. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at www.HenryUSA.com, on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/HenryRepeating, and on Instagram @Henry_Rifles.

About Stewart-Haas Racing:

Stewart-Haas Racing is the title-winning NASCAR team co-owned by three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and Gene Haas, founder of Haas Automation – the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America. The Kannapolis, North Carolina-based organization fields four entries in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series – the No. 4 Ford Mustang for Kevin Harvick, the No. 10 Ford Mustang for Aric Almirola, the No. 14 Ford Mustang for Clint Bowyer and the No. 41 Ford Mustang for Daniel Suárez. The team also competes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with two fulltime entries – the No. 00 Ford Mustang for Cole Custer and the No. 98 Ford Mustang for Chase Briscoe. For more information, please visit us online at www.StewartHaasRacing.com, on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/StewartHaasRacing, on Twitter @StewartHaasRcng and on Instagram @StewartHaasRacing.

