HENRY ROSE APPOINTS LAURE DE METZ AS CEO TO ACCELERATE BRAND GROWTH

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Rose, a genderless fine fragrance brand founded by Michelle Pfeiffer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Laure de Metz as its Chief Executive Officer. Since launching as a direct-to-consumer brand in 2019, Henry Rose has experienced exponential growth under the leadership of Debi Theis, who will continue in her current role as President. This strategic CEO hire will further accelerate the brand's momentum, building upon its strong foundation and driving greater global awareness for its commitment to 100% ingredient transparency in fine fragrance.

De Metz brings over two decades of prestige beauty brand expertise to Henry Rose, including a proven track record of fostering unique brand identities, building deep consumer connections, and promoting profitable growth through multi-channel marketing, digital integration, and distribution expansion. De Metz began her career in Paris with roles at YSL Parfums and Estee Lauder Companies. She spent the last decade at LVMH, most recently as General Manager, Americas for Benefit Cosmetics.

"I am thrilled to join a fantastic team, savvy founder, and innovative business backed by one of the best strategic partners in the clean beauty space, Sandbridge Capital," said de Metz. "Our vision is to bring ingredient transparency and safer products to fine fragrance consumers globally, and I look forward to building the future of beauty with Henry Rose."

Throughout its five years in business, Henry Rose has expanded rapidly across its product offering and retail distribution, including its recent expansion into over 400 Sephora stores nationwide and foray into the Canadian market. De Metz's hire comes at a pivotal time as the brand sets its sights on ambitious growth.

"Laure's extensive experience and innovative approach to brand growth make her an invaluable addition to the Henry Rose team," said Michelle Pfeiffer, Founder and Creative Director of Henry Rose. "Her leadership will be instrumental in our mission to continue shaping the future of beauty and further delighting our consumers."

About Henry Rose

Henry Rose operates on the belief that ingredient transparency is essential, and was founded to set a new precedent in fine fragrance by disclosing 100% of its ingredients. Henry Rose creates complex and evocative genderless scent experiences based on the strictest and most comprehensive health, safety and environmental standards set forth by two industry leading non-profit organizations, the Environmental Working Group (EWG) and Cradle to Cradle (C2C) Products Innovation Institute. It is the first and only fine fragrance to receive both distinctions of EWG Verified® and Cradle to Cradle Certified™. The brand is currently sold in the US through its own website, Sephora, Nordstrom and Credo and in Canada through Sephora.

