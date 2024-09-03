Henry Steinberg Named Global Head of EQT Exeter

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is excited to announce that Henry Steinberg assumes the role of global head of EQT Exeter today. Ward Fitzgerald, founder and global head of EQT Exeter, has decided to step down. EQT also announces that Matthew Brodnik, Chief Investment Officer, North American Industrial, assumes the role of Global CIO of EQT Exeter.

Since founding the firm nearly 20 years ago, Ward has, together with EQT, led EQT Exeter to become a leading global real estate investment manager with over 450 professionals across 50 offices globally. With nearly $30B of equity under management, EQT Exeter owns and operates over 2,000 properties and 375 million square feet. Ward will work with Henry to ensure a smooth transition and join EQT's advisor network.

"We are extremely grateful to Ward," said Lennart Blecher, head of Real Assets, EQT, and chairman, EQT Exeter. "Since the acquisition, EQT Exeter has doubled its fee-paying AUM, revenue, and EBITDA. Ward will leave behind a terrific legacy. Now, as our real estate business continues its steady growth trajectory and evolution into a global leader across strategies, Ward has decided that it is the right time to transition to the next generation of leadership."

Henry, who currently serves as president of EQT Exeter North America, brings decades of experience across real estate investment, development, management, and leasing. Henry joined EQT Exeter over 15 years ago and has been instrumental in the growth of the business.

"I am incredibly grateful to the professionals at EQT Exeter who have enabled us to deliver top ventile returns for our investors, including the many firefighters, teachers, policemen, and other civil servants whose pensions depend on that success," said Ward. "It has been an unbelievable opportunity to join and serve one of the world's most prominent global private markets firms over the past several years. As I look forward to new challenges, I am confident that we have together prepared the organization to continue growing and evolving with Henry and Matt at the helm."

"It has been an honor to be a part of the development of EQT Exeter, working closely with an incredible leader like Ward and the rest of the team," said Henry. "We've truly accelerated our growth since joining with EQT, and I'm excited to continue driving our evolution forward."

Contact

EQT Press Office, [email protected], +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/henry-steinberg-named-global-head-of-eqt-exeter,c4032538

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4032538/2979171.pdf EQT Exeter Leadership Transition Press Release https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/henry-steinberg,c3330107 Henry Steinberg

SOURCE EQT